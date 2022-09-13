SEYMOUR — Olivia Johnston’s goal, off an assist from Lydia Wright, in the 19th minute propelled Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek to a 1-0 win at Seymour on Saturday.
“We’ve had two starters out and four straight away games with HHC opponents, we are happy to come out of it 3-1,” Dragons coach Brett O’Loughlin said. “We’re glad for a couple days of rest.”
Creek (9-2) visits Salem on Tuesday evening.
FLOYD, OLYMPIANS TIE
COLUMBUS — Cassie Oliver’s first-half goal helped Floyd Central to a 1-1 tie at Columbus East in an HHC match Saturday.
The Highlanders (5-1-3, 2-0-1) host Seymour on Tuesday night.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — New Albany rolled to a 5-1 win at Jennings County in an HHC match Saturday.
The Bulldogs (4-4, 2-1), who hosted Salem on Monday, host Floyd Central on Thursday night.
