NEW ALBANY — New Albany beat Class A No. 9 Borden 11-1 in five innings in the championship game of the Stan Sajko Invitational on Saturday night at Mt. Tabor Field.
Landon Tiesing, Chase Loesch, Kaleb Elliott and Gavin Rand had two hits apiece to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. Elliott doubled and drove in four runs while Rand knocked in three and Loesech two.
They provided plenty of offense for winning pitcher Ty McMillen. The sophomore allowed one earned run on eight hits while fanning three to earn the abbreviated complete-game victory.
For the Braves, Dylan Toler went 3-for-3 and scored a run while Evan Parsons was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
In the consolation game, North Harrison downed Henryville 12-2 in five frames. Layton Walton had one of the Hornets’ two hits and also drove in both of their runs.
Henryville (8-18) is scheduled to face Crothersville at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of the Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional.
Borden (15-10), which beat Corydon Central 8-7 Monday, is scheduled to face Rock Creek at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the second game of the Class A Lanesville Sectional.
The Bulldogs (14-14) are scheduled to face Jennings County at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the first round of the 4A New Albany Sectional.
DRAGONS CLAIM HUFFMAN TITLE
BEDFORD — Silver Creek took home the team title from Saturday’s Orval Huffman Tournament at Bedford North Lawrence.
The Dragons outlasted the host Stars 5-3 in 11 innings in their first game before blanking Class 4A No. 8 Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10-0 in the final.
Against BNL, Creek took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Jace Burton walked, went to third on Tyler Bach’s single and scored on a Stars’ error.
Bedford went up 2-1 in the fourth before the Dragons tied it up in the fifth, when Bach scored on Brady Weitzel’s sacrifice fly.
The Stars edged ahead 3-2 in the sixth before Creek tied it again in the seventh, this time on Jack Murphy’s RBI-single.
The game remained deadlocked at 3-all until the top of the 11th, when Murphy’s singled home the go-ahead run. The Dragons added an insurance run on Greyson Durick’s bunt.
Dane DeWees picked up the win with some strong relief. The senior allowed one hit while fanning four over the final five frames. He also had a pair of hits at the plate.
Murphy, Durick and Bach also had two hits apiece.
In the final, junior Carter Soliday tossed a four-hit, complete-game shutout while striking out seven in the win.
DeWees led the Dragons at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a double while stealing three bases. Durick also went 2-for-2 while touching home three times. Preston Burton added a pair of RBIs.
Silver Creek (20-7) will face the winner between Charlestown and North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in the first semifinal of the Class 3A Madison Sectional.
FLOYD PUMMELS PANTHERS
BLOOMINGTON — A nine-run first inning propelled Floyd Central to a 14-4 win at Bloomington South on Saturday.
The Highlanders added two more runs in the fourth and three in the seventh en route to victory.
Bishop Letson and Seth Newkirk led Floyd’s 16-hit attack. Letson went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and six RBIs while scoring once. Newkirk was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Ty Becker, Ross Jackson and Travis Combs added two hits and one RBI apiece. Becker also scored three times while Jackson and Combs did once each.
The offensive eruption was more than enough for Coen Evrard, the first three Floyd pitchers. He allowed one earned run on one hit while walking six and fanning five over the first three innings.
FLOYD CENTRAL 14, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 4
Floyd Central 900 200 3 — 14 16 2
Bloom. South 010 100 2 — 4 3 3
W — Coen Evrard. L — A. Shaevitz. 2B — Ty Becker (FC), Noah Wathen (FC), Bishop Letson (FC), Seth Newkick (FC) 2, C. Jewell (FC), M. McCammon (BS). HR — Letson (FC).
RED DEVILS ROUT SHAMROCKS
WESTFIELD — Jeffersonville rolled to a 14-4 win at Westfield on Saturday.
The Red Devils got off to a fast start, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. They added two in the fourth, three and five in the seventh en route to victory.
Ethan Durbin led Jeff at the plate. The junior went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs while scoring a run. Jaden Hart, Jaret Phillips and Brett Denby added two hits apiece for the Red Devils. Hart went 2-for-6 with a triple while scoring three times. Phillips was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while touching home twice. Denby went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring thrice.
Hunter Flowers picked up the win on the mound. The senior allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two over the first six innings.
Jeff (14-10) will next face Seymour at 1 p.m. this Saturday in the second semifinal of the 4A New Albany Sectional at Mt. Tabor.
