BORDEN — The Borden boys' cross country team rolled to victory in its Warpath Invitational on Saturday.
Led by Gavin Just in third place, the Braves had four Top 10 finishers en route to 41 points. Forest Park was second with 54, while Corydon Central took third with 60.
Forest Park's Spencer Wolf covered the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Corydon's Camden Marshall was second (16:55) while Just crossed in 17:22.
Also for Borden, Lody Cheatham was eighth, Blake Hoffman ninth and Sterling Mikel 10th. Freshman Kasym Nash finished 11th to round out the Braves' team score.
Henryville's Karson Evans took 22nd, while Clarksville's Alex Titus was 34th and New Washington's Paul Giltner finished 35th.
On the girls' side, Corydon took four of the top-five places to finish with 18 points. Borden was second with 40 while Lanesville (92) and Scottsburg (94) rounded out the field.
Corydon's Addison Applegate won the race in 20:54.
The runner-up Braves received Top 10 finishes from Kaylie Magallanes (sixth) and Joy Coffman (ninth). Also for Borden, Lexi Rose and Kaela Rose were 11th and 13th, respectively, while McKenna Ray took 21st.
Henryville's Hannah Ramsey finished 14th.
WARPATH INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Borden
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Borden 41, 2. Forest Park 54, 3. Corydon Central 60, 4. Crothersville 99, 5. Springs Valley 117.
Top 10: 1. Spencer Wolf (FP) 16:27; 2. Camden Marshall (CC) 16:55; 3. Gavin Just (B) 17:22; 4. Elijah Plasse (C) 17:40; 5. Bryce Troesch (FP) 17:45; 6. Bryce Weber (CC) 17:50; 7. David Rose (C) 17:53; 8. Lody Cheatham (B) 17:56; 9. Blake Hoffman (B) 18:30; 10. Sterling Mikel (B) 18:43.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Kasym Nash 18:47; 14. Nolan Flispart 19:39; 16. Hayden Smith 19:55.
Henryville: 22. Karson Evans 20:51; 46. Zach Shockney 26:03.
New Washington: 35. Paul Giltner 22:43; 41. Daniel Burke 24:14; 44. Tanner Rosenbarger 25:38.
Clarksville: 34. Alex Titus 22:19.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Corydon Central 18, 2. Borden 40, 3. Lanesville 92, 4. Scottsburg 94.
Top 10: 1. Addison Applegate (CC) 20:54; 2. Danielle Eckert (FP) 21:17; 3. Kaylyn Holman (CC) 21:24; 4. Erika Valdivieson (CC) 22:12; 5. Emily Armstrong (CC) 22:14; 6. Kaylie Magallanes (B) 22:30; 7. Karli Kitten (FP) 22:35; 8. Morgan Adams (CC) 23:13; 9. Joy Coffman (B) 23:24; 10. Emily Gunther (CC) 23:54.
Other Borden finishers: 11. Lexi Rose 24:21; 13. Kaela Rose 24:33; 21. McKenna Ray 26:15; 23. Delaney Smith (B) 26:37; 26. Grace Hall 27:10.
Henryville: 14. Hannah Ramsey 25:09.
GIRLS' SOCCER
Wright's hat trick fuels Dragons
BEDFORD — Anna Wright had a hat trick while Natalie Day tallied two goals and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 5-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in the season-opener for both Saturday.
The Dragons built a 4-0 halftime lead on the Stars and cruised from there.
"After a sluggish first 15 to 20 minutes we really stepped up our play and finished the half with four goals. I attribute that to our conditioning. While we were a little tired ourselves we were definitely in better shape, and it showed. We were able to string some passes together to break down their defense, which led to some nice goal scoring opportunities," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "Our entire team played well, from our goalie all the way up the field to our forwards. Anna Wright looked like her old self after missing all of last season. She played very well in her return.
"I was so happy for the team to be able to get out and play an official game. ... I really didn’t think we’d get to this point, but here we are. The girls have worked so hard in the offseason to get ready for today, and the rest of the season, so it was just awesome to get real game action."
Sydney Leddon and Carley Troutman also dished out assists for the Dragons, who received six saves from goalie Megan Ekart.
Silver Creek (1-0) will host Providence at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. It will be the Dragons' Senior Night.
SILVER CREEK 5, BEDFORD NL 0
Silver Creek 4 1 — 5
Bedford NL 0 0 — 0
GAME STATISTICS
Goals: Silver Creek — Anna Wright 3, Natalie Day 2.
Assists: Silver Creek — Day, Sydney Leddon, Carley Troutman.
Shots on goal: SC 14, BNL 6.
Saves: Silver Creek — Megan Ekart 6.
Records: Silver Creek 1-0, BNL 0-1.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 5 (Jordyn Hall 2, Rosie Grady 2, Emma Wilcoxson), BNL 0.
PIONEERS CLIP LADY CATS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 6 Providence stormed back in the second half to beat 2A No. 15 North Harrison 3-1 Saturday in the season-opener for both at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers fell behind 1-0 in the first half as the Lady Cats converted a penalty kick.
"I was very proud of the way (goalie) Sydney Waldron responded after the foul. It's always tough giving up a goal like that. The team rallying behind her was a great moment for us," Providence coach Brett Bass said.
The Pioneers got rolling in the second half. Lauren Castleberry notched the equalizer before Regan Hinton netted the go-ahead goal.
"(Lauren), she's just a hard-worker on the soccer field. She had a great turn and finished it," Bass said. "Regan was the adjustment at halftime we made. She was a difference-maker when we put her up the field more."
Providence added some insurance when Kate Weber scored off Maci Hoskins' assist.
"This was the team goal we were all proud of as a coaching staff," Bass said.
"We were a bit sloppy in the first half, but it was positive going into halftime. The credit goes to the girls, they made the adjustments we gave them and they put their best foot forward. It's a great win against a solid north Harrison team that is very well-coached. We have a lot of work to do still, but a great way for us to start the year."
The Pioneers visit Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
PROVIDENCE 3, NORTH HARRISON 1
North Harrison 1 0 — 1
Providence 0 3 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NH — Penalty kick.
Second half
P — Lauren Castleberry.
P — Regan Hinton.
P — Kate Weber (Maci Hoskins).
BOYS' TENNIS
FLOYD CLIPS AVON
AVON — Floyd Central outlasted host Avon 3-2 in its season-opener Saturday.
For the Highlanders, Gabe Cora notched a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while both doubles teams also triumphed.
At No. 1 doubles, Isaac Anderton and Colin Jacobi outlasted Vincent Villanueva and Daniel Eck 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Cole Anderton and Landon Hodges won 6-2, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, AVON 3
Singles: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Dane Ceniza (A) 6-2, 6-1; Owen Van Dyne (A) d. Nolan Witsman (FC) 6-3, 6-2; Colin Bowers (A) d. Brayden Poe (FC) 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-4).
Doubles: Isaac Anderton-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Vincent Villanueva-Daniel Eck (A) 6-1, 5-7, 6-3; Cole Anderton-Landon Hodges (FC) d. Rafee Adnan-Cole Laughlin (A) 6-2, 6-1.
VOLLEYBALL
MUSTANGS GO 1-2 TO OPEN SEASON
HANOVER — Short-handed New Washington went 1-2 at Saturday's Southwestern Invitational.
"We did awesome!" Mustangs coach Michelle McCutcheon said.
New Wash played without five starters who were "not eligible from quarantine," according to McCutcheon.
Greensburg beat New Wash 25-12, 25-8 while the host Rebels clipped the Mustangs 25-17, 25-13. New Wash, however, outlasted South Decatur 25-20, 12-25, 15-11.
