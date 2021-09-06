COLUMBUS — The Floyd Central girls finished second in the AA division of Saturday’s Rick Weinheimer Cross Country Classic.
The host Bull Dogs took the team title with 30 points — 44 ahead of the Highlanders. Columbus North junior Julia Kiesler was the individual winner, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 35.8 seconds.
Floyd’s Jaydon Cirincione took third in 17:54.5. She was closely followed by teammates Kaitlyn Stewart in eighth (18:32.8) and Savanna Liddle in 11th (18:47.0).
Also for the Highlanders, Emerson Elliott was 25th, Meredith Bielefeld 35th, Hallie Mosier 45th and Vanessa Seymour 50th.
“We were happy finishing second as a team in such a strong field,” Floyd coach Carl Hook said of the 15-team race. “Jaydon Cirincione set another FC 5K record, running a 17:54.5! That was the first of 10 PRs for the day for us!”
Silver Creek placed 13th with 345 points. Freshman Isabella Scott led the Dragons with a finish of 57th (21:13.5) while senior Isabel Odle placed 73rd (21:46.1).
In the A division, Indian Creek took the team title with 61 points while Providence placed 14th with 344.
Indian Creek junior Abby Fleetwood won the race in 18:45.0 while Pioneer junior Maci Hoskins finished fourth (19:12.0).
On the boys’ side, Columbus North took the team title in AA with 27 points while Floyd placed eighth (193) and Silver Creek 19th (543).
North senior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff won the race in 15:04.2. New Albany brothers Aaron Lord and Aidan Lord placed 11th (15:57.4) and 15th (16:03.0), respectively.
For Floyd Central, Weston Naville took 30th (16:26.0), Adam Heitz 34th (16:35.1) and Mitchel Meier 38th (16:40.0).
For the Dragons, junior Alex Carney placed 109th (18:42.1).
In the A division, Austin took home the team title with 57 points — 16 ahead of Oak Hill. Christian Academy placed 18th (469) in the 23-team field.
Forest Park’s Spenser Wolf was the race winner in 15:08.3 while CAI sophomore Alexander Pinckney took third in 16:01.2.
Providence junior Ben Kelly placed 18th (17:11.1) while his younger brother, Drew, finished 49th (18:08.7).
DEVILS DOWN PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Olivia Clive’s goal in the 72nd minute lifted visiting Jeffersonville to a 1-0 win at Class A No. 6 Providence on Saturday at Murphy Stadium.
Addison Duran earned the shutout in goal for the Red Devils.
“I’m incredibly proud of the patient persistence of the team in connecting purposeful passes,” Jeff coach Ahnya Evinger said. “They maintained their composure throughout the game. They played a smart defense, pressed attacks and had a poised finish.”
Jeff (5-0) next visits Corydon Central while Providence (3-3-1) hosts Floyd Central tonight.
‘DOGS CLIP EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Taylor Treat tallied a hat trick and three assists while Ella Higbie had a hat trick and one assist to lead New Albany to a 9-0 victory over visiting Austin on Saturday.
Alaina Walker added a goal and an assist while Kaydence Kaiser and Marley Tate also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs (4-1), who’ll visit Silver Creek tonight.
NEW ALBANY 9, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 0 — 0
New Albany 4 5 — 9
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Kaydence Kaiser, 38:50.
NA — Taylor Treat, 37:30.
NA — Alaina Walker (Treat assist), 22:39.
NA — Treat (Walker), 17:46.
Second half
NA — Ella Higbie, 38:08.
NA — Higbie, 34:10.
NA — Treat (Higbie), 20:35.
NA — Higbie (Treat), 10:32.
NA — Marley Tate (Treat), 6:09.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Austin 0, NAHS 20.
FLOYD GOES 1-2
BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central went 1-2 in the two-day Hoosier Cup, which concluded Saturday in Bloomington.
Terre Haute edged the Highlanders 1-0 Friday night before Floyd bounced back with a 3-2 triumph over South Dearborn on Saturday morning. Mooresville edged the Highlanders 2-1 in their final match.
Floyd (3-4) will visit Providence tonight.
PIONEERS GO 3-1 IN EARLY BIRD
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence went 3-1 in its Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
The Pioneers swept Franklin 25-14, 25-11 and Bloomington South 25-16, 33-31 before Fishers outlasted them 25-22, 21-25, 15-13. Providence bounced back, though, to beat Columbus East 25-20, 26-24.
Providence (8-6) next hosts South Oldham (Ky.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FLOYD FALLS
AVON — Floyd Central went 0-4 against a quartet of talented teams at Saturday’s Avon Classic.
Carmel held off the Highlanders 25-18, 25-15 before Louisville’s Assumption, the No. 1 team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today Super 25, beat them 25-20, 25-23.
Floyd closed out the event with consecutive three-set defeats. Martinsville topped the Highlanders 25-16, 29-31, 15-10 before the host Orioles outlasted them 17-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Floyd Central (6-6) visits Louisville’s DuPont Manual at 7 p.m. tonight.
RED DEVILS GO 0-2
FORT WAYNE — Jeffersonville went 0-2 in the Fort Wayne Carroll Quad round robin Saturday.
Bellmont beat the Red Devils 25-9, 25-9, 25-16 before the host Chargers downed them 25-21, 25-14, 25-15.
BLACKHAWKS BEAT LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 10 Springs Valley clipped host Rock Creek 25-16, 25-20, 25-12 on Saturday.
Rock Creek (4-5) is slated to visit West Washington on Monday, Sept. 13.
PACERS SWEEP GENERALS
VEVAY — Switzerland County outlasted visiting Clarksville 25-18, 25-18, 26-24 on Saturday.
RED DEVILS STING HORNETS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Sanchez Cruz tallied two goals to lead host Jeffersonville to a 5-2 victory over visiting Henryville on Saturday.
Gabe Williams, Jacob Johnson and Victor Arredondo also found the net for the Red Devils.
Hayden Barbour had a goal and assisted Caleb Lehaceanu’s goal in defeat.
Jeff (2-3) is slated to host Louisville Atherton at 7 p.m. tonight. Henryville (3-3) is scheduled to host Rock Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD SHUTOUT WARRIORS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Cole Jones tallied two goals while Bryce Johnson had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting Evansville Harrison on Saturday afternoon.
Dakota Hart and Brock Kennedy recorded assists for the Highlanders.
Floyd (7-1), which has outscored its opponents 24-3 so far this season, is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
OLYMPIANS BLANK PIONEERS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East clipped Class A No. 2 Providence 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (3-2-1) next host North Harrison on Wednesday evening.
PANTHERS BLANK DRAGONS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County clipped Silver Creek 6-0 Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons (2-3) visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. tonight.
