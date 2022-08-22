MADISON — Olivia Johnston had a hat trick to lead Class 2A No. 13 Silver Creek to a 5-2 win at Madison in girls’ soccer action Saturday.
Lydia Wright added a goal and an assist while Carley Troutman also found the net for the Dragons.
“The team was dealing with a lot of injuries so it was a nice win,” Silver Creek coach Brett O’Loughlin said.
Creek (3-1) will host Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
SILVER CREEK 5, MADISON 2
Silver Creek 1 4 — 5
Madison 0 2 — 2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC: Carley Troutman, 18th minute.
Second half
SC: Olivia Johnston, 43rd.
SC: Johnston, 46th.
M: Kyra Ayler, 47th.
SC: Johnston (Lydia Wright assist), 49th.
M: Autumn Ross, 50th.
SC: Wright PK.
GIRLS' GOLF
GIOVENCO LEADS FLOYD TO VICTORY
CORYDON — Led by medalist Paige Giovenco, host Floyd Central won Saturday’s weather-shortened Culver’s Classic.
Giovenco was 2-under-par after her nine holes for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 12-over — two shots better than Castle — at Old Capital Golf Club.
Castle’s Ashley Kirkland was second at even-par while Floyd junior Trinity Bramer took third with a 2-over.
Because not every girl played the same nine holes, an unconventional scoring method was used.
“Essentially we had to add what the total nine-hole par total would be for the individual nine holes that each girl played. Then we added up their score and calculated how many over par they were. This also decided our team scores, including the lowest four scores over par,” Floyd coach Sydney LaDuke explained.
New Albany took third at 33-over. The Bulldogs were led by Sarah Jefferson, who was 4-over after her nine holes.
Maddie Daniel added a 7-over and Kaidyn Wardlaw a 9-over for New Albany.
CULVER’S CLASSIC
Saturday at Old Capital GC, Corydon
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central +12, 2. Castle +14, 3. New Albany +33, 4. Columbus East +37, 5. Bedford NL +39, 6. Corydon Central +45, 7. Evansville North +72, 8. Madison +76, 9. Jeffersonville +91, 10. Providence +105.
Medalist: Paige Giovenco (Floyd Central) -2.
BOYS' SOCCER
FORISH LEADS DRAGONS TO WIN
MADISON — Dakota Forish had two goals and an assist to lead Silver Creek to a 3-2 triumph at Madison on Saturday.
Landon Dixon added a goal and an assist for the victorious Dragons, who bounced back from their season-opening 2-1 loss to Louisville Seneca.
Forish’s first goal, in the 32nd minute, came off an assist from Evan Spear.
After the Cubs tied it up in the second half, Forish assisted Dixon’s goal in the 71st minute to give the lead back to Creek. Then, after Madison got the equalizer again, Forish scored (off a feed from Dixon) in the 79th minute.
“The boys never lost their composure when Madison tied the score up twice. They found a way to win and that, coupled with great effort, makes it a very satisfying result,” Creek coach Tim Quakenbush said. “We are not at full strength player-wise and won’t be til late (this) week. The coaching staff can’t wait to see this squad with all players ready to go.”
Luke Wilson recorded 13 saves in goal for the Dragons.
PIONEERS WIN
CLARKSVILLE — Quentin Hesse’s two goals led Providence to a 2-0 triumph over visiting Gibson Southern on Saturday at Murphy Stadium.
Luke Jorden and Cris Martinez assisted Hesse’s goals while Charlie Scott recorded five saves in goal to earn the shutout.
The Pioneers (1-1) host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
LIONS FALL IN FINAL
NORTH VERNON — Shawe Memorial outlasted Rock Creek for a 1-0 win in the final of Jennings County’s Panther Cup on Saturday. The match was called with 25 minutes left due to lightning.
The Lions earned their spot in the final with a 6-3 victory over Christian Academy in a semifinal earlier in the day.
In that contest, Eli Benitos tallied two goals while Jackson Roberts, Jaden Carter, Marial Diper and Tyler Sieckert added one apiece.
In the third-place match, CAI defeated Milan 5-2.
BULL DOGS BLANK DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Columbus North tallied three goals in the first half, and five in the second, en route to an 8-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday.
“On paper, this was going to be the toughest match on the schedule this season,” Jeff coach Colin Bell said. “It was a humbling defeat, but we were able to get our younger varsity guys valuable experience in the latter stages of the match.”
Lee Clark had 13 saves in goal for the Red Devils.
VOLLEYBALL
PIONEERS DROP 2
CARMEL — After winning its first five matches of the season, Providence dropped two at the Carmel Round Robin on Saturday.
Brebeuf beat the Pioneers 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23 in their first match. Warsaw then outlasted them 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 34-32.
FLOYD FALLS TWICE
BROWNSBURG — Floyd Central dropped a pair of matches in Brownsburg’s Bulldog Challenge on Saturday.
Brownsburg bested the Highlanders 25-23, 25-19, 19-25, 25-22 before Benton Central outlasted them 21-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9.
OLYMPIANS SWEEP DEVILS
COLUMBUS EAST — Host Columbus East swept Jeffersonville 25-14, 25-13, 25-5 in the Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
The Red Devils (1-3) will host Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
