NEW ALBANY — The Christian Academy girls' basketball team picked up its first win of the season, topping visiting Central Christian 44-19 on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors opened up a 10-1 lead in the first period before building it to 25-6 by halftime. CAI then outscored the Chargers 19-13 in the second half.
Lilly Yates scored a game-high 14 points to pace the Warriors while Leah Stevens added 10 and Ashlin Owen nine.
CAI (1-5) will visit Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 44, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 19
Central Christian 1 5 8 5 — 19
Christian Academy 10 15 15 4 — 44
Central Christian (0-5): Airyana Johnson 6, Alyssa Anderson 4, Trinity Foerster 9.
CAI (1-5): Leah Stevens 10, Raegan Hodge 2, Brooklyn Shields 7, Ashlin Owen 9, Nicole Tucker 2, Lilly Yates 14.
3-point field goals: Central Christian 0; CAI 2 (Shields, Stevens).
DRAGONS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Kynidi Mason-Striverson and Emme Rooney combined for 39 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Silver Creek to a 64-39 win at New Albany on Saturday night.
Mason-Striverson scored 23 points, 15 in the first half, while Rooney recorded 16, 11 in the second half, for the victorious Dragons (5-0).
Creek led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 27-17 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 21-10 in the third period to take command.
Maleea Roland and Taylor Treat tallied 12 points apiece to pace New Albany (4-3), which will host Bloomington North at 7 p.m. tonight.
SILVER CREEK 64, NEW ALBANY 39
Silver Creek 18 9 21 16 — 64
New Albany 6 11 10 12 — 39
Silver Creek (5-0): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 23, Sydney Sierota 6, Emme Rooney 16, Lacey Tingle 2, Hallie Foley 2, Katy Rooney 3, Reese Decker 7, Lydia Wright 3, Addison Foley 2.
New Albany (4-3): Maleea Roland 12, Taylor Treat 12, Anasha Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 6, Sophia Corley 2, Kaylee DeMuth 3.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 9 (Rooney 3, Mason-Striverson 3, Decker, K. Rooney, Wright); New Albany 2 (DeMuth, Roland).
BLACKHAWKS HOLD OFF LIONS
FRENCH LICK — Rock Creek's late rally fell short as host Spring Valley downed the Lions 57-46 Saturday.
The Blackhawks led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime before outscoring Creek 18-4 in the third period to build a 43-25 lead. The Lions then outpointed Springs Valley 21-14 in the final frame, but it wasn't enough.
Freshman Nevaeh McWilliams tallied 12 points to pace Rock Creek while Chloe Carter added eight and Jayli Smith seven.
The Lions (3-2) will host Louisville Collegiate on Nov. 30.
SPRINGS VALLEY 57, ROCK CREEK 46
Rock Creek 9 12 4 21 — 46
Springs Valley 11 14 18 14 — 57
Rock Creek (3-2): Rylan Byars 5, Chloe Carter 8, Tiffany Miller 2, Nevaeh McWilliams 12, Jayli Smith 7, Ryleigh Newton 3, Santana Dozal 2, Kennedy Payton 6, Sierra Alcorta 1.
Springs Valley (4-1): Tori McCormick 4, Kennedy Land 10, Brynne Bohanan 4, Jess Mahan 22, Mary Hall 5, Hailey Wilson 10, Gracie Abbott 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 4 (Byars, Carter, McWilliams, Newton); Springs Valley 5 (Mahan 4, Land).
PIRATES ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Tatum McFarland tallied 20 points to lead three in double digits as visiting Charlestown rolled to a 74-9 win at South Central on Saturday.
Maddie Nipper added 13 points and Demaria King 12 for the Pirates, who led 26-4 at the end of the first quarter and 49-5 at halftime en route to victory.
Kennedy Coleman and Lienna Blackstone netted eight points apiece for Charlestown.
"We did a good job of maintaining our focus and playing solid, fundamental basketball," Pirates assistant coach Rick Myers said. "This is a great shooting group, but we have often been mediocre at the free throw line. It was good to see us go 16 for 20 at the line tonight. Echo Brading, Hannah Burns and Jayda Holbrook all played 15-plus minutes and did a nice job."
Charlestown (4-2) will next host Austin on Dec. 1.
CHARLESTOWN 74, SOUTH CENTRAL 9
Charlestown 26 23 13 12 — 74
South Central 4 1 0 4 — 9
Charlestown (4-2): Laney Hawkins 7, Maddie Nipper 13, Kennedy Coleman 8, Tatum McFarland 20, Demaria King 12, Echo Brading 2, Lienna Blackstone 8, Jayda Holbrook 4.
South Central (0-4): Kendall Kiper 4, Olivia Maley 4, Georgia Faith 1.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (McFarland 4, Blackstone 2, Nipper 2); South Central 0.
STARS SHOOT DOWN DEVILS
BEDFORD — Class 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence used big first and third quarters to defeat visiting Jeffersonville 53-31 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Saturday night.
The Stars got off to a strong start, outscoring the Red Devils 16-6 in the first quarter. They led 27-17 at halftime before outpointing Jeff 11-4 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth to pull away.
Chloe Spreen scored a game-high 19 points for BNL.
La'Kyra Johnson tallied 10 points to lead Jeff (5-2), which suffered its second loss in two days. The Devils (5-2, 0-1) look to bounce back when they visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. tonight.
BEDFORD NL 53, JEFFERSONVILLE 31
Jeffersonville 6 11 4 10 — 31
Bedford NL 16 11 11 15 — 53
Jeffersonville (5-2): Sophia Reese 8, Elle Marble 2, La'Kyra Johnson 10, Cadence Singleton 2, Nevaeh Bates 4, Maranda Mason 4, Kiki Gant 1.
Bedford NL (6-0): Chloe Spreen 19, Karsyn Norman 6, Mallory Pride 14, Carlee Kern 4, Madisyn Bailey 8, Ella Turner 2.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 1 (Reese); Bedford NL 4 (Spreen 3, Kern).
WRESTLING
JEFF TAKES 2ND
BEECH GROVE — Jeffersonville went 4-1 in Saturday's Capital City Classic at Beech Grove.
The Red Devils defeated Plainfield 50-21, the host Hornets 51-30, Indian Creek 51-21 and Franklin Central 43-34. Their lone loss was a 53-15 setback to fourth-ranked Perry Meridian. In the narrow victory over the Flashes, sophomore Dawson Slaughter's overtime win in the final match secured tourney runner-up for Jeff.
Hayden Bartle led the Red Devils, going undefeated in his weight class on the day. Three others — Noah Cain, Collin Corbin and Nathan Eihusen — finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.
That was one day after Jeffersonville opened its season with a 42-15 at fifth-ranked Franklin. The Red Devils picked up wins from Cain, Bartle, Bradley Owen, Evan Clayton and Eihusen while dropping two matches by one point each.
"I was happy, and surprised by our level of conditioning, it was further along than I thought it would be, and we won a number of matches late in the third period as a result," Jeff coach Danny Struck said.
The Red Devils also sent 32 grapplers to Jennings County's JV tournament Saturday and returned with five champions and 10 runners-up.
'DOGS WIN ONCE AT BNL
BEDFORD — Short-handed New Albany opened its season by going 1-4 at Bedford North Lawrence's Super Six Duals on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who were without several due to the football team's successful season, beat Silver Creek 52-12. They lost 36-23 to Forest Park, 54-16 to the host Stars, 42-36 to North Harrison and 66-18 to Madison. Against BNL, Paul King (126), Brendan Robertson (152) and Jaden Grant (160) were victorious.
“We had a lot of forfeits that we hope to shore up with our incoming football players that would have definitely impacted the outcome our losses this weekend,” New Albany coach Randall Lynch said.
Silver Creek, which also started its season, lost 60-12 to the host Stars and 76-6 to Madison. Against BNL, the Dragons picked up wins from Cole Bagshaw (138), Zack Shockey (145) and Cade Beckingham (182). Against the Cubs, Eli Newman was victorious by forfeit at 285.
FRANKLIN, TUCKER SHINE FOR NEW WASH
BOONVILLE — New Washington's A.J. Franklin and Ezekiel Tucker both went unbeaten in Saturday's Boonville Invitational.
