WEEKEND SPORTS ROUNDUP: Big night for the Bashams at Sportsdrome

JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was a big night of auto racing for the Bashams at Sportsdrome Speedway.
First, Ronnie Basham won one of the two Ford Oval 25-lap A features. Later, his cousin, Miranda, took the checkered flag in the Ford Powderpuff 25-lap feature.
In other action, Marcus Elliott won the 25-lap Oval Xtreme feature; Jacob Robertson took the checkered flag in the other Ford Oval 25-lap A feature and Daniel Durrett won the Ford Figure 8 25-lap feature.
Also, Scott Carson won the Midwest Asphalt Champ Kart Series race.
Saturday’s results OVAL XTREME
Heat winner: Matt Johnson.
25-lap feature: 1. Marcus Elliott, 2. Chad Deeley, 3. Anthony Richie, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Justin Key. DNS: Matt Johnson.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Theo Shelton, Ronnie Basham, Dwight Smith, Adam Grimsley, Daniel Durrett, Joel Smith.
25-lap A feature (odd): 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Chris Workman, 3. Zach Minton, 4. Troy Moore, 5. Austin Williams, 6. Carl Harding, 7. Bradly Winters, 8. Jason Adams, 9. Robbie Greenwell, 10. Mark Elliott, 11. Perry Whitsett, 12. John Lister, 13. Ken Tungett, 14. Jamie Bierman, 15. Nathan Green, 16. Coby Shelton, 17. Marcus Elliott, 18. Dwight Smith, 19. Rick Gesler, 20. Jake Wells, 21. Josh Clemons.
25-lap A feature (even): 1. Ronnie Basham, 2. Theo Shelton, 3. Adam Grimsley, 4. Andy Perryman, 5. Daniel Durrett, 6. Leonard Blanchard, 7. Joel Smith, 8. Paul Taylor, 9. Paul Hartlage, 10. James Schultz, 11. Jesse Suell, 12. Steven Dowell, 13. Theo Shelton, 14. Anthony Hicks, 15. Brandon Cranmer, 16. Derek Smith, 17. Aaron Seay, 18. Denny Wilder, 19. Dave Noble, 20. Byron Johns.
FORD F8 Heat winners: Daniel Durrett, Ricky Puckett.
25-lap feature: 1. Daniel Durrett, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Andy Perryman, 4. Marcus Elliott, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Zach Minton, 7. Ronnie Basham, 8. Paul Hartlage, 9. Daniel Lister, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. Jake Wells, 12. Joel Smith, 13. Mike Bivens, 14. Byron Johns, 15. John Lister, 16. Carl Harding, 17. Derek Smith.
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Holly Heil, Leonard Blanchard.
25-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Leslie Blanchard, 3. Maranda Jane, 4. Holly Heil, 5. Lisa Lanham, 6. Katie Shelton, 7. Kyla Hall, 8. Tiffany Shelton, 9. Krista Tungett, 10. Christina Jessie, 11. Ashley Brooke, 12. Amanda Miller, 13. Caryn Workman.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
NALL 12U All-Stars go 4-1
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — The New Albany Little League 12U All-Star team went 4-1 over the weekend in a USSSA Youth World Series Tournament in Elizabethtown, Ky.
The 12U All-Stars beat the Home Field Elite 12U 13-1 Thursday. In that game, Dane Sprigler went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Gavin Jackson and Conner Johnson added two hits apiece and Jackson scored thrice. E.J. Milliner picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on no hits while walking one and striking out three in two innings.
Friday, the team beat the Midwest Hitmen 12U 10-5. Seven players — including Lincoln Kruer, who also drove in two runs and scored twice — had one hit for NALL. Sprigler and Braden Brewer scored twice, while Camden Wright and Jackson drove in two runs apiece.
Also that day, the 12U All-Stars beat the 12U MS Stars AAA 10-3. Sprigler and Wright led NALL’s 10-hit attack with two apiece. Johnson and Milliner drove in two runs each while Tripp Reuter and Braxton Mayfield scored twice. On the mound, four pitchers combined to limit the MS Stars to three hits while recording 10 strikeouts.
Saturday, NALL rallied to top the 12U Gold Avon Baseball Club 10-6. Trailing 6-4 after three innings, New Albany erupted for five runs in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the fifth. Wright led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs while Jackson and Johnson added two hits apiece. Reuter, who also homered, and Milliner had two RBIs each. Reuter also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out seven in four innings of relief.
In Sunday’s semifinals, Louisville Fire 12U rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth to edge NALL 4-3. Lucas Mauk led the way for the All-Stars with two hits. On the mound, Johnson allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking four and striking out 13 in five innings.
PRO SOCCER
LouCity eges Thompson, Sporting KC II 1-0
LOUISVILLE — Floyds Knobs native Brooks Thompson recorded one save in goal Saturday night for Sporting KC II in a 1-0 loss to Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
In the 63rd minute, following a scoreless first half, LouCity’s Cameron Lancaster headed a cross from Niall McCabe past Thompson for the match’s lone goal.
Through three matches in goal, Thompson ranks fourth in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference with 10 saves.
Thompson and Sporting KC II will face Louisville City FC again at 8 p.m. Wednesday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
RUNNING
Hardin wins Monroe Street Mile
CHARLESTOWN — Abdu Hardin won the first Monroe Street Mile road race in Charlestown on Saturday.
The Greenville resident crossed the finish line in 5 minutes, 2 seconds. That was five seconds ahead of runner-up Jonathan O’Shea of Jeffersonville.
Regina Hildenbrand-Moore, who finished seventh overall, was the first woman across the finish line in 5:45.
MONROE STREET MILE
Age group results (Top 3 finishers)
MALE
Overall: Abdu Hardin (Greenville) 5:02; Jonathan O’Shea (Jeffersonville) 5:07; Scott Barnes 5:17.
Under 14: Noah Nifong (Floyds Knobs) 5:22; Will Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 5:54; Trey Smith (Charlestown) 6:07.
15-19: Jonathan O’Shea (Jeffersonville) 5:07; Will Conway (Charlestown) 5:55; Aidan Lord (New Albany) 5:55.
20-24: Ethan Lee 8:56.
25-29: Kie Sutherland 6:42.
30-34: Scott Barnes 5:17; Daniel Dieterlen 6:28; Brandon Doyle (Charlestown) 8:41.
35-39: Kevin Mahoney (Louisville) 5:21.
40-44: Adam Lord (New Albany) 5:45; Jeremy Burnett 6:19.
45-49: John O’Shea (Jeffersonville) 5:22; Todd Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 7:08.
55-59: Nick Knable 7:43.
60 & over: Robert Applegate (Charlestown) 7:06; Troy Stephens (Charlestown); Stevie Hester (Charlestown) 10:30.
FEMALE
Overall: Regina Hildenbrand-Moore (New Albany) 5:45; Lauren Crowe (Charlestown) 6:12; Lyla Conway (Charlestown) 6:28.
Under 14: Lyla Conway (Charlestown) 6:28; Bella Barnes 6:37; Anabelle Hertweck (Jeffersonville) 6:39.
15-19: Raelynn Rufer (Charlestown) 8:15; Macie Rhoten (Charlestown) 8:17.
20-24: Lauren Crowe (Charlestown) 6:12; Casie Lee 8:43.
40-44: Jessica Lord (New Albany) 6:38.
45-49: Joyce Spurgeon (Sellersburg) 7:53; Alisha Rhoten (Charlestown) 9:39.
50-54: Angela Clark (Charlestown) 8:24.
GOLF
Huber-Koetter team triumphs
John Huber and Nick Koetter teamed up to win the Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe Golf Clubs member-guest tournament, which finished up Sunday.
Huber and Koetter rallied to tie Jeremy Cooper and Jeff Waiz on the final hole to force a sudden-death chip-off. Huber and Koetter won by less than 1 foot.