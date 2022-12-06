JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville rolled to a pair of victories over rival New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual swimming & diving meet Saturday (a.k.a. the Red Devils’ Senior Day).
The Jeff boys beat the Bulldogs 91-79 while its girls defeated New Albany 120-61.
“It was a great meet with a huge boost from our seniors on Senior Day,” Jeffersonville coach Mike Pepa said. “We continue to practice very well. It’s motivating to see the results of that training in our meet results.”
On the boys’ side, the Red Devils won nine of the 12 events en route to victory.
Evan Dickson and Margad Pagva led the way for Jeff.
Dickson triumphed in the 200-yard freestyle (in 1 minute, 49.82 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (4:58.77) individually. He also teamed up with Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer and Bryce Norton to capture the 200 medley relay (1:49.56).
Pagva also triumphed in the 200 individual medley (2:08.29) and the 100 butterfly (57.52).
Also for the Devils, Norton won the 50 free (24.09), Ramer was victorious in the 100 backstroke (1:05.31) and Jaga Pagva triumphed in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.68).
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, picked up three victories. Colin Kruer triumphed in the 1-meter diving competition (with 220 points). He also teamed up with Jack Green, Nate Samsel and Sam Jaggers to finish first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:47.02).
New Albany also picked up a victory in the 200 free relay with the foursome of Logan Papp, Thomas Powell, Griffin Hampton and Green after Jeff’s top team was disqualified.
On the girls’ side, Jeffersonville finished first in 10 of the 12 events.
Emily Miller and Maggie Nifong led the way for the Red Devils. Both won four events.
Individually, Miller triumphed in the 200 free (2:08.02) and the 500 free (5:33.00). Nifong did the same in the 200 IM (2:26.36) and the 100 fly (1:03.94).
Those two also teamed up with Kaya Arnold and Sarah Langness to win the 200 medley relay (2:04.97). Miller later combined with Adelaide Bingham, Avery Dethy and Langness to win the 400 free relay (4:14.28) while Nifong teamed with Arnold, Laci Foster and Ruby Dunn to triumph in the 200 free relay (1:51.26).
Other individual winners for Jeffersonville were Dunn in the 100 free (59.50), Arnold in the 100 back (1:10.58) and Langness in the 100 breast (1:21.52).
The Bulldogs’ two victories came from Lauren Lopp in the 50 free (27.23) and Stella Klaus in the diving competition (215.75 points).
.
BOYS: JEFFERSONVILLE 91, NEW ALBANY 79
200-yard medley relay: 1. Jeffersonville A (Evan Dickson, Margad Pagva, Koy Ramer, Bryce Norton) 1:49.56; 2. New Albany A (Nate Samsel, Logan Papp, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer) 1:55.83; 3. New Albany B (Braxton Turner, Thomas Powell, Gage Dilsaver, Cooper Jaggers) 2:30.79.
200 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 1:49.82; 2. Jaga Pagva (J) 1:59.86; 3. Jack Green (NA) 2:17.29; 4. Griffin Hampton (NA) 2:20.73; 5. Eric Whaley (J) 3:05.12.
200 individual medley: 1. M. Pagva (J) 2:08.29; 2. S. Jaggers (NA) 2:11.16; 3. Papp (NA) 2:36.33; 4. Brayden Rice (J) 3:15.30.
50 freestyle: 1. Norton (J) 24.09; 2. Kruer (NA) 24.50; 3. R. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 26.26; 4. Dilsaver (NA) 31.49; 5. Trey Bissinger (J) 33.42; 6. Cooper Jaggers (NA) 35.40.
1-meter diving: 1. Kruer (NA) 220.00; 2. Jaxon Hearne (J) 135.15.
100 butterfly: 1. M. Pagva (J) 57.52; 2. S. Jaggers (NA) 58.64; 3. Ramer (J) 59.29; 4. Thomas Powell (NA) 1:34.74.
100 freestyle: 1. Norton (J) 52.69; 2. Samsel (NA) 57.24; 3. Dilsaver (NA) 1:16.16; 4. Whaley (J) 1:19.44; 5. Turner (NA) 1:20.15.
500 freestyle: 1. Dickson (J) 4:58.77; 2. Green (NA) 6:15.27; 3. Hampton (NA) 6:15.31.
200 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Papp, Powell, Hampton, Green) 1:54.83; 2. Jeffersonville B (Hunter-Lawrence, Bissinger, Rice, Whaley) 2:03.65.
100 backstroke: 1. Ramer (J) 1:05.31; 2. Samsel (NA) 1:09.67; 3. Hunter-Lawrence (J) 1:11.90; 4. Turner (NA) 1:31.68; 5. Bissinger (J) 1:41.10; 6. C. Jaggers (NA) 1:42.14.
100 breaststroke: 1. J. Pagva (J) 1:12.68; 2. Powell (NA) 1:27.69; 3. Rice (J) 1:42.83.
400 freestyle relay: 1. New Albany A (Kruer, Green, Samsel, S. Jaggers) 3:47.92; 2. Jeff A (Ramer, Hunter-Lawrence, Bissinger, J. Pagva) 4:15.85; 3. New Albany B (Hampton, C. Jaggers, Turner, Dilsaver) 5:05.50.
GIRLS: JEFFERSONVILLE 120, NEW ALBANY 61
200 medley relay: 1. Jeff A (Kaya Arnold, Sarah Langness, Maggie Nifong, Emily Miller) 2:04.97; 2. Jeff B (Adelaide Bingham, Laci Foster, Avery Dethy, Ruby Dunn) 2:09.19; 3. New Albany A (Abigail Holder, Preslava Nedelcheva, Lauren Lopp, Clara Bishop) 2:09.40; 4. Jeff C (Jordenn Sheppard, Hulan Otgonbaya, Marina Darling, Lauren Peters) 2:37.44.
200 free: 1. Miller (J) 2:08.02; 2. Dethy (J) 2:14.58; 3. Lila Waters (NA) 2:24.58; 4. Maria Faust (NA) 2:34.93; 5. Otgonbaya (J) 2:35.53.
200 IM: 1. Nifong (J) 2:26.36; 2. Langness (J) 2:36.47; 3. Nedelcheva (NA) 2:42.97; 4. Elese Jackson (NA) 2:57.05; 5. Lauren Peters (J) 3:29.84.
50 free: 1. Lopp (NA) 27.23; 2. Dunn (J) 27.39; 3. Bingham (J) 28.88; 4. Foster (J) 29.52; 5. Bishop (NA) 30.18; 6. Adalina Rosas (NA) 32.37.
1-meter diving: 1. Stella Klaus (NA) 215.75; 2. Eva Ellis (J) 150.25; 3. Mia Panepinto (J) 140.55; 4. Elena Edmiston (NA) 135.20; 5. Giorgia DeLucas (NA) 108.45; 6. Altamiran Paloma (J) 106.15.
100 butterfly: 1. Nifong (J) 1:03.94; 2. Arnold (J) 1:08.91; 3. Nedelcheva (NA) 1:12.63; 4. Darling (J) 1:39.76.
100 free: 1. Dunn (J) 59.50; 2. Holder (NA) 1:02.59; 3. Faust (NA) 1:11.02; 4. Rosas (NA) 1:13.51; 5. Sheppard (J) 1:18.84; 6. D. Hernandez-Olivares (J) 1:24.43.
500 free: 1. Miller (J) 5:33.00; 2. Lopp (NA) 5:44.55; 3. Dethy (J) 5:45.18; 4. Bishop (NA) 6:26.01; 5. Litzy Rubio (J) 6:32.40.
200 free relay: 1. Jeff A (Nifong, Arnold, Foster, Dunn) 1:51.26; 2. New Albany A (Bishop, Faust, Rosas, Elese Jackson) 2:09.50; 3. New Albany B (Waters, Klaus, Giorgia DeLuca, Magdalena Packova) 2:13.90; 4. Jeff B (Peters, Otgonbaya, Hernandez-Olivares, Rubio) 2:16.84.
100 back: 1. Arnold (J) 1:10.58; 2. Bingham (J) 1:11.71; 3. Waters (NA) 1:16.09; 4. Jackson (NA) 1:22.53.
100 breast: 1. Langness (J) 1:21.52; 2. Foster (J) 1:24.42; 3. Darling (J) 1:34.25.
400 free relay: 1. Jeff A (Miller, Bingham, Dethy, Langness) 4:14.28; 2. New Albany A (Nedelcheva, Waters, Holder, Lopp) 4:19.39; 3. Jeff B (Rubio, Hernandez-Olivares, Sheppard, Athena Dorsey) 5:29.57.
.
FLOYD BOYS FINISH 5TH, GIRLS 6TH AT HALL OF FAME
FRANKLIN — The Floyd Central boys finished fifth, while its girls placed sixth, in Saturday’s 2022 Hall of Fame Classic at Franklin.
Zionsville swept both team titles.
On the boys’ side, the Eagles won with 642.5 points. Chesterton was second (469) while Concord (419), Bloomington North (374) and the Highlanders (324) rounded out the top five in the seven-team event.
Jaydn Gomes led the way for Floyd. He finished fifth in the 200 backstroke and the 50 backstroke.
Additionally, Kevin Smith was sixth in the 200 breaststroke, seventh in the 100 individual medley and eighth in both the 50 backstroke and the 400 IM.
Also, Payton Bowman placed seventh in the 200 free and the 200 butterfly.
Meanwhile, Miles Elrod, Gomes, Bowman and Carter Boling were sixth in the 200 freestyle relay.
On the girls’ side, Zionsville triumphed with 568.5 points. Concord was second (463.5) while Greenfield-Central (404), Franklin (385) and Chesterton (322.5) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders tallied 296 points.
Savanna Liddle led the way for Floyd Central. The senior finished fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 50 butterfly.
Additionally, Morgan Schoen placed eighth in the 500 freestyle and the 50 breaststroke while also taking 10th in the 200 breaststroke.
Other Top 10 finishers for Floyd were Lucy Owens, who was eighth in the 50 backstroke; and Claire Jones, who placed ninth in the 200 free.
Liddle teamed with Claire Schuler, Mia Cochran and Ella Robbeloth to place sixth in the 200 free relay and with Jones, Robbeloth and Schoen to take sixth in the 400 free relay. Additionally, Owens, Schuler, Sierra Midkiff and Jones were seventh in the 400 medley relay.
The brightest moment for the Highlanders was their victory in the 250 mixed relay. In that event, Schuler, Liddle, Smith and Gomes combined to finish first in 2:05.34.
.
HALL OF FAME CLASSIC
Saturday at Franklin BOYS
Team scores: 1. Zionsville 642.5, 2. Chesterton 469.5, 3. Concord 419, 4. Bloomington North 374, 5. Floyd Central 324, 6. Franklin 315, 7. Greenfield-Central 67.
400 medley relay: 1. Zionsville A 3:27.16; 2. Chesterton 3:41.58; 3. Bloomington North A 3:43.68; 7. Floyd Central A (Jack Hildreth, Kevin Smith, Payton Bowman, Jadyn Gomes) 3:51.86; 9. Floyd Central B (Damon Smith, Eli Coomer, Cole Litch, Alec Elrod) 4:05.29.
500 freestyle: 1. Malcolm Slater (Z) 4:44.31; 2. Tommy Brunner (Concord) 4:51.75; 3. Brady Campbell (Franklin) 4:58.15; 9. Carter Boling (FC) 5:13.67; 12. Miles Elrod (FC) 5:21.03.
100 individual medley: 1. Will Raches (Z) 54.50; 2. Cole Stevenson (Concord) 55.49; 3. Ivan Blystiv (Concord) 57.51; 7. Smith (FC) 59.51; 9. Kevin McIntyre (FC) 1:01.46; 11. Hildreth (FC) 1:02.36.
200 freestyle: 1. Aidan Tharp (Chesterton) 1:46.99; 2. Gabe Berry (Z) 1:47.52; 3. Toby Dollens (Z) 1:51.28; 7. Bowman (FC) 1:54.33; 11. A. Elrod (FC) 1:58.43; 19. Cochran (FC) 2:06.63.
50 butterfly: 1. Will Modglin (Z) 21.92; 2. Scottie Pejic (Chesterton) 24.25; 3. Jack Steiner (BN) 24.81; 11. Litch (FC) 27.03; 14. Ryder Schell (FC) 28.84.
200 backstroke: 1. Will Raches (Z) 1:58.19; 2. Jay Stewart (BN) 1:59.94; 3. Brunner (Concord) 2:01.64; 5. Gomes (FC) 2:04.47; 8. Hildreth (FC) 2:09.81; 9. Boling (FC) 2:12.23; 17. Litch (FC) 2:26.83.
50 free: 1. Berry (Z) 22.18; 2. Tharp (Chesterton) 22.82; 3. Brayden Sollars (Concord) 22.97; 12. M. Elrod (FC) 24.75; 16. A. Elord (FC) 25.35; 18. Schell (FC) 26.27.
400 IM: 1. Slater (Z) 4:16.42; 2. Brunner (Concord) 4:20.92; 3. Aleksandr Ries (Franklin) 4:21.66; 8. Smith (FC) 4:33.09; 13. McIntyre (FC) 4:49.09; 15. Coomer (FC) 4:53.66.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Zionsville A 1:28.83; 2. Bloomington North A 1:29.17; 3. Concord A 1:31.94; 6. Floyd Central A (M. Elrod, Gomes, Bowman, Boling) 1:36.28; 9. Floyd Central B (Cochran, McIntyre, Smith, A. Elrod) 1:42.53.
50 breaststroke: 1. Modglin (Z) 26.46; 2. Sollars (Concord) 28.21; 3. Ries (Franklin) 28.79; 16. Coomer (FC) 32.65; 17. Cochran (FC) 34.06.
200 butterfly: 1. Slater (Z) 1:57.57; 2. Pejic (Chesterton) 2:07.00; 3. Camden Stutsman (Concord) 2:07.12; 7. Bowman (FC) 2:10.01; 10. McIntyre (FC) 2:15.99.
50 backstroke: 1. Modglin (Z) 22.56; 2. Jay Stewart (BN) 24.69; 3. Will Raches (Z) 24.84; 5. Gomes (FC) 27.73; 8. Smith (FC) 28.21; 14. Boling (FC) 29.39; 16. Schell (FC) 29.89.
200 breaststroke: 1. Stevenson (Concord) 2:09.34; 2. Berry (Z) 2:11.32; 3. Ries (Franklin) 2:18.04; 6. Smith (FC) 2:21.41; 13. Coomer (FC) 2:34.07; 19. Cochran (FC) 2:41.77.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Zionsville A 3:15.07; 2. Bloomington North A 3:19.14; 3. Chesterton A 3:20.03; 7. Floyd Central A (M. Elrod, Boling, Bowman, Hildreth) 3:33.99; 11. Floyd Central B (Litch, A. Elrod, McIntyre, Coomer) 3:42.35.
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Zionsville 568.5, 2. Concord 463.5, 3. Greenfield-Central 404, 4. Franklin 385, 5. Chesterton 322.5, 6. Floyd Central 296, 7. Bloomington North 125.5.
400 medley relay: 1. Zionsville A 4:04.97; 2. Franklin A 4:07.53; 3. Concord A 4:10.87; 7. Floyd Central A (Lucy Owens, Claire Schuler, Sierra Midkiff, Claire Jones) 4:26.38; 12. Floyd Central B (Olivia Bentfield, Riley Loftus, Ava Pfaffenberger, Brooke Bielefeld) 4:51.69.
500 freestyle: 1. Catie Brenneman (Concord) 5:09.77; 2. Lili Ratzlaff (Franklin) 5:13.23; 3. Mia Kirkham (Chesterton) 5:18.54; 8. Morgan Schoen (FC) 5:42.19; 9. Bielefeld (FC) 5:44.53; 12. Elizabeth Kanemitsu (FC) 5:49.44.
100 IM: 1. Allison Lacy (Franklin) 1:00.25; 2. Rachel Dildine (Chesterton) 1:02.33; 3. Mya Ernstberger (Concord) 1:03.41; 15. Loftus (FC) 1:09.80; 16. Mia Cochran (FC) 1:13.40; 18. Olivia Keeton (FC) 1:19.16.
200 freestyle: 1. Ratzlaff (Franklin) 1:57.37; 2. Cecelia Duffy-Johnson (G-C) 1:59.58; 3. Ava Metzger (Z) 1:59.61; 9. Jones (FC) 2:04.88; 10. Bielefeld (FC) 2:10.81; 14. Macy McCollough (FC) 2:15.18.
50 butterfly: 1. Lacy (Franklin) 26.98; 2. Dildine (Chesterton) 27.09; 3. Lantz (Concord) 27.50; 6. Savanna Liddle (FC) 28.24; 11. Midkiff (FC) 29.32; 12. Ella Robbeloth (FC) 30.91; 17. Pfaffenberger (FC) 34.87.
200 backstroke: 1. Molly Simmons (Z) 2:05.49; 2. Ashley Freel (BN) 2:06.43; 3. Jovie Mowrery (Franklin) 2:12.46; 12. Jones (FC) 2:23.28; 13. Owens (FC) 2:23.84; 16. Kanemitsu (FC) 2:29.50.
50 free: 1. Freel (BN) 25.06; 2. Katie Buroker (Z) 25.08; 3. Lantz (Concord) 25.47; 4. Liddle (FC) 25.88; 14. Robbeloth (FC) 28.20; 16. Cochran (FC) 28.56; 17. Pfaffenberger (FC) 28.81.
400 IM: 1. Brenneman (Concord) 4:38.60; 2. Alyssa Osborn (G-C) 4:45.00; 3. Mowrery (Franklin) 4:49.74; 11. Midkiff (FC) 5:11.42; 14. Schuler (FC) 5:21.10.
200 free relay: 1. Concord A 1:42.38; 2. Zionsville A 1:43.00; 3. Greenfield-Central A 1:45.10; 6. Floyd Central A (Schuler, Cochran, Robbeloth, Liddle) 1:48.79; 8. Floyd Central B (Owens, Schoen, McCollough, Bielefeld) 1:51.97; 11. Floyd Central C (Pfaffenberger, Lewis, Loftus, Kanemitsu) 1:56.66.
50 breaststroke: 1. P. Lacy (Franklin) 32.40; 2. Maddy Akin (Z) 32.63; 3. Maggie Hadley (Z) 33.93; 8. Schoen (FC) 35.20; 17. Lewis (FC) 39.53; 19. Keeton (FC) 43.00.
200 butterfly: 1. Freel (BN) 2:09.96; 2. Sophia Stutsman (Concord) 2:13.18; 3. Annabel Hermacinski (Z) 2:16.50; 12. Midkiff (FC) 2:25.68; 14. Robbeloth (FC) 2:31.53.
50 backstroke: 1. Lacy (Franklin) 27.53; 2. Simmons (Z) 28.21; 3. Ella Lantz (Concord) 28.40; 8. Owens (FC) 30.82; 15. Keeton (FC) 38.94; 17. McCollough (FC) 39.87.
200 breaststroke: 1. Norah Johnson (G-C) 2:23.86; 2. Osborn (G-C) 2:34.81; 3. Bella Sponseller (Concord) 2:35.16; 10. Schoen (FC) 2:44.89; 12. Schuler (FC) 2:47.74; 13. Loftus (FC) 2:47.80; 18. Lewis (FC) 2:59.95.
400 free relay: 1. Concord A 3:37.34; 2. Greenfield-Central A 3:41.10; 3. Franklin A 3:43.89; 6. Floyd Central A (Jones, Liddle, Robbeloth, Schoen) 3:57.66; 8. Floyd Central B (Owens, Bielefeld, Cochran, McCollough) 4:05.82; 11. Floyd Central C (Pfaffenberger, Midkiff, Kanemitsu, Lewis) 4:15.61.
MIXED
250 free relay: 1. Floyd Central A (Schuler, Liddle, Smith, Gomes) 2:05.34; 2. Bloomington North A 2:06.74; 3. Franklin 2:07.48; 9. Floyd Central B (M. Cochran, Jones, Litch, Miles Elrod) 2:13.82; 12. Floyd Central C (Keeton, Avery Lewis, Schell, R. Cochran) 2:21.67.
