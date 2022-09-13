JASPER — After dropping the first set, New Albany downed Jasper 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 Saturday.
Alexis Caldwell (17 kills, 20 digs), Cheyenne Palmer (44 assists, 16 digs) and Ellie Scharlow (15 kills, 20 digs) each recorded double-doubles for the victorious Bulldogs.
New Albany (6-5) will visit Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 3, JASPER 1
New Albany 19 25 25 25
Jasper 25 22 19 21
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 17, Ellie Scharlow 15, Callie Loesch 8, Ashlyn Clifton 7, Gretchen Sprecher 4, Cheyenne Palmer 3.
Assists: Palmer 44, Clifton 3, Charlotte Fisher 2.
Aces: Caldwell 3, Clifton 2, Palmer 1, Fisher 1, Loesch 1.
Digs: Caldwell 20, Scharlow 20, Palmer 16, Kennedy Pease 8, Clifton 8, Sprecher 4, Fisher 4, Morgan Tyler 1.
Blocks: Loesch 3, Sprecher 2, Caldwell 2, Scharlow 2, Palmer 1.
.
GENERALS TAME TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting Clarksville swept Crothersville 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 Saturday.
The Generals (3-9), who hosted Crawford County on Monday, host Shawe Memorial on Wednesday.
PIRATES GO 1-2 AT CRAWFORD
MARENGO — Charlestown went 1-2 at Saturday’s Crawford County Invitational.
Eventual champion Scottsburg beat the Pirates 25-22, 22-25, 15-5 in their first match before the host Wolfpack outlasted them 25-22, 25-20 in their second. Charlestown bounced back to beat Orleans 25-13, 25-16 in its final match.
In the win over the Bulldogs, Trinity Cheatham tallied eight of her team’s 25 kills while Tara Chisman dished out 19 assists, tallied 10 digs and recorded three service aces.
The Pirates (8-6) visit Eastern at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CUBS SWEEP LIONS
SELLERSBURG — Visiting Madison swept Rock Creek 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 Saturday.
The Lions (1-8), who played at West Washington on Monday, visit Crothersville at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
