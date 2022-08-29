MADISON — The Christian Academy volleyball team finished second in Saturday’s Madison Invitational.
The Warriors swept Austin 25-7, 25-15, Franklin County 25-20, 25-22 and Rock Creek 25-17, 25-9 before Lawrenceburg beat them 25-17, 25-15.
“We had a good day overall as a team,” CAI coach Chrissy Millen said. “We switched up our lineup for the weekend, moving senior Ella Siekman and sophomore Kristen Abbott to the DS position. It made a world of difference in the back row. (Saturday) was the first time this season that we have been consistent in serve receive from start to finish. Siekman and Abbott, along with sophomore Leah Stevens recorded 52 digs. Sophomore Avery Kerr was a constant for us. She led the team with 18 kills to go along with her eight blocks. After going 3-0 in pool play, we faced (Class) 3A Lawrenceburg in the championship match. We started off hot behind the serving of Abbott, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. However, Lawrenceburg’s experience and offense were too much for us to overcome. Despite the loss, the team played well and we saw improvement over the course of the match.”
In addition to Siekman, Abbott, Stevens and Kerr, Ella Peach dished out 57 assists while also tallying 10 digs, nine aces and five kills while Regan Barth contributed 17 kills.
New Washington went 1-2 at the invite. The Mustangs outlasted South Dearborn 28-26, 25-19 while Lawrenceburg beat them 25-13, 25-17, as did the host Cubs 25-8, 25-15.
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Christian Academy d. Austin 25-7, 25-15; CAI d. Franklin County 25-20, 25-22; CAI d. Rock Creek 25-17, 25-9; New Washington d. South Dearborn 28-26, 25-19; Lawrenceburg d. New Washington 25-13, 25-17; Madison d. New Washington 25-8, 25-15.
Final: Lawrenceburg d. CAI 25-17, 25-15.
CAI STATISTICS
Leah Stevens 3 assists, 30 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills; Mya Chapman 13 kills; Ella Siekman 8 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill; Kristen Abbott 1 assist, 14 digs, 9 aces, 3 kills; Avery Kerr 1 assist, 2 solo blocks, 6 blocks assisted, 4 digs, 4 aces, 18 kills; Ella Peach 57 assists, 4 blocks assisted, 10 digs, 9 aces, 5 kills; Loran Palmer 1 assist, 6 digs; Maycee Hoefler 9 kills; Regan Barth 1 block assisted, 17 kills; Karlyn Denny 1 block assisted, 2 digs, 3 aces, 10 kills.
‘DOGS WIN TWICE
NEW ALBANY — New Albany won both of its matches at its River City Invitational on Saturday.
The Bulldogs swept Lanesville 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 and Evansville Central 25-9, 25-22, 25-18.
Against the Eagles, Alexis Caldwell led New Albany’s offensive attack with 13 kills while freshman Ellie Scharlow added nine. Scharlow also topped the team in service aces (four) and tied with Reese Tiesing with two total blocks. Cheyenne Palmer dished out 28 assists and tied freshman Addi Vaughn for the team lead in digs with six.
Against the Bears, Caldwell (16) and Tiesing (10) accounted for 26 of the ‘Dogs’ 41 kills. Palmer and Scharlow tied for the team lead in aces (three) while Scharlow recorded a squad-best eight digs and Palmer tallied 26 assists.
New Albany (4-2) will host Providence tonight.
RIVER CITY INVITATIONAL
NEW ALBANY 3, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 17 22 23
New Albany 25 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Alexis Caldwell 13, Ellie Scharlow 9, Reese Tiesing 7, Cheyenne Palmer 5, Callie Loesch 4, Gretchen Sprecher 3, Addi Vaughn 1.
Aces: Scharlow 4, Tiesing 3, Stivers 3, Morgan Tyler 2, Kennedy Pease 1, Caldwell 1.
Blocks: Scharlow 2, Tiesing 2, Loesch 1.
Digs: Palmer 6, Vaughn 6, Scharlow 5, Stivers 5, Caldwell 4, Tiesing 2, Ashlyn Clifton 2, Audrey Smith 1.
Assists: Palmer 28, Vaughn 5, Caldwell 3, Stivers 3.
NEW ALBANY 3, EVANSVILLE CENTRAL 0
Ev. Central 9 22 18
New Albany 25 25 25
NA STATISTICS
Kills: Caldwell 16, Tiesing 10, Palmer 6, Loesch 5, Scharlow 2, Sprecher 2.
Aces: Scharlow 3, Palmer 3, Tiesing 2, Pease 1.
Blocks: Loesch 3, Palmer 2, Caldwell 1, Sprecher 1.
Digs: Scharlow 8, Caldwell 6, Palmer 6, Clifton 6, Stivers 3, Tyler 2, Vaughn 2, Pease 1.
Assists: Palmer 26, Clifton 6, Vaughn 4, Scharlow 2, Tiesing 1.
FLOYD GOES 1-1, PIONEERS 0-2
CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central went 1-1 while host Providence dropped both of its matches at Saturday’s North/South Classic.
Hamilton Southeastern swept the Highlanders 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 before Floyd bounced back to sweep Fishers 25-22, 25-23, 25-20.
Fishers outlasted the Pioneers 26-28, 25-22, 25-14, 20-25, 15-10 in five sets before Hamilton Southeastern swept them 25-23, 25-12, 25-21.
Both teams are back in action tonight. The Highlanders (5-3) will host Seymour while Providence (7-5) will visit New Albany.
