Providence senior boys’ basketball player Grant Williams tallied 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the Pioneers’ 62-49 win over No. 3 Central Noble in the Class 2A state championship game this past Saturday. Williams went 5 for 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free throw line for Providence, which captured its first title.
Williams named Baptist Health Athlete of the Week
Swanky Franks at 4865 Old Vincennes Rd serves locally produced frankfurters, brats, and buns.
With it's snowy white blooms, the Bradford Pear tree is less innocent than it looks...
Life celebration services for Wanda Melvina Wright will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Grayson's in Charlestown. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
