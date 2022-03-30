Providence senior boys’ basketball player Grant Williams tallied 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds in the Pioneers’ 62-49 win over No. 3 Central Noble in the Class 2A state championship game this past Saturday. Williams went 5 for 11 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free throw line for Providence, which captured its first title.

Trending Video