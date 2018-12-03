NEW ALBANY — Visiting Georgetown shot 51.7 percent in the second half en route to a 70-62 win at IU Southeast on Monday night.
The Tigers were 15 for 29 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, after intermission to remain perfect on the season. Lydia Graves scored a game-high 17 points for Georgetown (10-0), which forced the Grenadiers into 20 turnovers.
The Tigers held IUS scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 30 seconds in opening up an early lead. They were ahead 16-13 at the first stop and 28-24 at halftime against the Grenadiers, who shot just 28.6 percent (8 for 28) in the first half and were a paltry 1 for 12 (8.3 percent) from 3-point range.
IUS rallied in the third quarter and briefly took the lead before the Tigers went on a 20-9 run to take control. Georgetown’s lead reached 16 midway through the fourth period before the Grenadiers rallied once again. The Tigers, however, held them off down the stretch.
Josie Hockman had 15 points and five rebounds and Madi Woods added 12 points and six rebounds for IUS (6-2), which plays at Brescia (Ky.) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
