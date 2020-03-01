NEW ALBANY — Ariana Sandefur and her fellow IU Southeast seniors were determined not to go down with a fight Saturday afternoon.
They didn't.
Behind Sandefur's team-high 23 points the Grenadiers outlasted Rio Grande (Ohio) 96-95 in a River States Conference Tournament semifinal at the IUS Activities Building.
"Coming into this game we were ready, we were prepared, we had energy and we had momentum going from the last game. We just came together before the game, especially the seniors, and we said, 'This could be our last game we ever play. We have got to lay it all out on the line like it's the last game we play,'" the 5-foot-9 guard from Greenfield recalled. "Every second that I was out there I was having a blast, like it was the last time I was going to play."
Thanks to the victory it wasn't. IUS (20-11) will host Ohio Christian (20-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the tourney final. The winner will earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Tournament.
Sophomore guard Lauren Lambdin, the hero of Wednesday night's quarterfinal win over IU East, tallied 20 points — including the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 28 seconds to play.
Sophomore forward Natalie Fichter added 19 off the bench, while freshman Maddie Knight tallied 12 as the IU Southeast reserves outscored their Rio Grande counterparts 51-28. Starter Hannah Coleman added a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for the Grenadiers.
"I told them the other night, 'We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Lauren's game the other night.' I said, 'Who's it going to be tonight?'" IUS coach Robin Farris said. "Who's it going to be? Is it going to be two or three people? And they did it.
"If you would've told me we're going to give up 21 offensive rebounds and have 20 turnovers, I would've said, 'The season's over.' But because we shot 59 percent [we won]. That's the only way you win a game like that when you give up that many."
Sandefur led the way, going 8 for 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free throw line. She also recorded eight rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and two steals while turning it over only once.
"We ended up finding what their weaknesses were, and that was us driving the ball. So it ended up working out in our benefit," she said. "The basketball Gods were definitely on our side today."
Rio Grande, which beat IUS 82-80 Jan. 11 on the Grenadiers' home court, got off to a hot start. The Red Storm led by 12 early and was ahead 29-22 at the end of the first quarter.
"They kept getting it inside on us and kept getting wide-open shots," Sandefur said. "For some reason we weren't matching up defensively correctly. But we got that momentum, we started driving, learning how to break down their defense. The basketball Gods again were on our side. We had plenty of players today step up, underclassmen step up today and prove why we should be here."
IU Southeast responded in the second period, outscoring Rio Grande 33-22. The Grenadiers, in fact, took the lead for good on Fichter's field goal with 7:58 left in the quarter. However, it was far from over.
IUS led 55-51 at halftime and 75-68 at the end of the third quarter. However the Red Storm stormed back in the final frame. The visitors eventually tied it at 88 with 4:17 to play. That's when Lambdin hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions for IUS. The first gave the Grenadiers the lead for good.
However, IU Southeast still had to survive two potential game-winning shots — including one at the buzzer — by the Red Storm in the final seconds. When the second one missed it set off an IUS celebration on the court.
"We were a little lucky, and it takes luck," Farris said. "I watched the flight of both those balls and when they left the hand I thought, 'Oh, no.' Then when it got halfway there I thought, 'That's not in.' But I was scared.
"That's the importance of homecourt advantage, they make those at home, they make one of those two at home. Because the two kids were good shooters that shot them."
Next up for IUS Southeast is Ohio Christian, which blasted IU Kokomo 106-73 in Saturday's other semi. The Trailblazers edged the Grenadiers 72-71 Feb. 1 at the IUS Activities Building on a basket with three seconds left in the only regular-season meeting between the two.
"We've got to come in and prepare for practice, take care of our bodies, definitely get some shots up and go over whatever team we play — whatever offenses they run, defenses they run — and just stay with the momentum that we've got going on and the positivity and the teamwork and the connectivity that we all have," Sandefur said before knowing the outcome of the other semi. "We look forward to Tuesday. You saw our celebration we were just so relieved to finally be here because I truly think we deserve it."
RSC TOURNAMENT
Saturday's semifinal
IU SOUTHEAST 96, RIO GRANDE (OHIO) 95
Rio Grande=29=22=17=27=—=95
IU Southeast=22=33=20=21=—=96
Rio Grande 95 (19-13): Lexi Woods 6-10 0-0 13, Chyna Chambers 3-12 1-2 7, Sydney Holden 10-15 4-4 27, Kaylie Apperson 2-9 0-0 6, Hailey Jordan 7-14 0-0 14, Sam Rodgers-Gossett 0-1 0-0 0, Reagan Willingham 1-10 2-2 4, Courtney Pifher 0-0 0-0, Avery Harper 9-14 4-4 24, Bethany Arnold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-85 11-12 95.
IU Southeast 96 (20-11): Hannah Coleman 5-6 1-2 11, Josie Woods 1-3 0-0 3, Madi Woods 2-4 4-4 8, Ariana Sandefur 8-12 6-6 23, Emmy Ralph 0-5 0-0 0, Lauren Lambdin 8-15 2-5 20, Maddie Knight 5-6 0-0 12, Natalie Fichter 5-7 6-6 19. Totals 34-58 19-23 96.
3-point field goals: Rio Grande 8-30 (Holden 3-6, Apperson 2-8, Harper 2-5, Woods 1-1, Willingham 0-7, Chambers 0-3); IU Southeast 9-16 (Fichter 3-4, Lambdin 2-4, Knight 2-2, Sandefur 1-3, J. Woods 1-1, Ralph 0-1, M. Woods 0-1). Rebounds: Rio Grande 39 (Harper 10); IU Southeast 36 (Coleman 10). Assists: Rio Grande 22 (Chambers 7); IU Southeast 12 (Sandefur 4, M. Woods 4). Blocked shots: Rio Grande 6 (Holden 3); IU Southeast 5 (Sanefur 3). Steals: Rio Grande 7 (Harper 2); IU Southeast 5 (Sandefur 2, M. Woods 2). Turnovers: Rio Grande 11, IU Southeast 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.