NEW ALBANY — Lauren Lambdin’s near-perfect night propelled IU Southeast into the River States Conference Tournament semifinals.
The 5-foot-7 sophomore guard from Taylorsville, Ky. came off the bench to score a career-high 27 points and power the Grenadiers over IU East 85-73 Wednesday evening in the RSC Tournament quarterfinals at the IUS Activities Building.
Lambdin went 11 for 12 from the field — including 7 for 7 in the first half — and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
“She’s had the best practice all week and I thought, ‘If I don’t get her in in the first three or four minutes of the game I’m stupid,’” IUS coach Robin Farris joked afterward. “So I put her in there early and she went 7-for-7 in the first half. So I’m not as dumb as I look.”
Lambdin led five in double figures for the Grenadiers, who shot 51.6 percent from the field (33 for 64) and were 17 for 18 (94.4 percent) from the free throw line. Madi Woods added 14 points while Ariana Sandefur and Natalie Fichter scored 11 apiece and Hannah Coleman contributed 10 as well as a team-high eight rebounds for IUS (19-11). The RSC West Division champion Grenadiers will host second-seeded Rio Grande (Ohio), which edged third-seeded Asbury 90-89 in another Wednesday night quarterfinal, at 1 p.m. Saturday in the RSC Tournament semifinals.
“Our team really worked hard this week,” said Lambdin, who also recorded six rebounds, five assists and one steal. “Whenever we found out we were the first seed, the first thing I said was, ‘We have everything to prove because we got lucky.’ Midway (Ky.) lost, that’s the only reason that we really got the one-seed. We have a lot to prove. We came in here, we played hard, we played together and we pulled it out.”
“It was a great win,” added Farris, who was 0-for-7 in his career against IU East prior to Tuesday night. “We shot 51 percent, which is huge. We held them to 40 percent. We only had 10 turnovers, our goal is to keep it under 15, so that’s pretty cool. We gave up too many offensive rebounds, but we shot a good percentage and got away with that. We were 17 for 18 from the free throw line, so we shot the ball well and we defended well enough.”
The Red Wolves ran out to an early lead and were ahead 17-15 at the end of the first quarter.
The Grenadiers, however, outscored the visitors 25-20 in the second period — sparked by Lambdin, who entered averaging 7.1 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from the field this season — to take a 40-37 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“I’ve been off, so it was nice to see it go through the net,” Lambdin said. “I got a lot of extra shots up this week because I knew we were playing here. There’s nothing better than your homecourt.”
IUS made itself right at home in the third quarter, extending its lead to 62-55 by the end of the period.
IU East stayed within striking distance most of the final frame before the Grenadiers pulled away thanks to their free throw shooting.
Afterward, while the Rio Grande-Asbury game was still going on, Farris and Lambin looked ahead to the semifinals.
“They are teams we match up well against. If we can take care of the ball and make some baskets we’ve got a chance of winning,” Farris said.
“Either way, whoever we’re playing, it’s ours. It’s ours for sure,” Lambdin said with a smile.
RIVER STATES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT Wednesday night’s quarterfinal IU SOUTHEAST 85, IU EAST 73
IU East 17 20 18 18 — 73
IU Southeast 15 25 22 23 — 85
IU East (10-21): Bomar 12, Bransford 3, Brown 17, Harlow 12, Hune 8, Blount 11, Wright 1, Zerby 9.
IU Southeast (19-11): Hannah Coleman 10, Emmy Ralph 6, Ariana Sandefur 11, Josie Woods 6, Madi Woods 14, Natalie Fichter 11, Lauren Lambdin 27.
3-point field goals: IU East 8 (Brown 3, Bomar 2, Zerby 2, Blount); IU Southeast 2 (Fichter, Sandefur).
