WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Trailblazers down Grenadiers in tourney final

NEW ALBANY — Ohio Christian’s one-two punch of Staci Pertuset and Helaina Limas delivered the knockout blow to IU Southeast’s season Tuesday night.
Pertuset and Limas combined for 62 points to lead the Trailblazers to a 95-82 triumph over the host Grenadiers in the River States Conference Tournament final at the IUS Activities Building.
Pertuset, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, scored 35 points while Limas, a 5-8 sophomore guard, tallied 27 for Ohio Christian (21-11), which earned an automatic bid to the NAIA Division II National Tournament with the victory.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” said IU Southeast coach Robin Farris, whose team is a long-shot for an at-large bid to the national tourney. “Those two had 62 points. They hit jump shots, runners off contact, they both went 10 for 10 from the free throw line. They’ve got two phenomenal guards and a good big kid. They were just on fire tonight. We tried everything.”
Pertuset went 12 for 21 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the free throw line. She also snared eight rebounds, dished out four assists and recorded two steals.
Limas went 8 for 10 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 10 for 10 from the free throw line as well for the Trailblazers, who were a perfect 26-for-26 from the charity stripe.
Those two keyed a second quarter in which Ohio Christian outscored the Grenadiers 23-8, after trailing 26-25 at the end of the first period, to take a 48-34 lead into the locker room.
IU Southeast tried its best to get back into the game, closing to within 69-60 by the end of the third quarter. The Grenadiers got within six (75-69) with 7 minutes, 23 seconds to play, but couldn’t get closer.
Six-foot freshman center Rachel Gillum added a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) for the Trailblazers, who shot 54.2 percent (32 for 59) from the field.
Senior Hannah Coleman and sophomore Lauren Lambdin had 16 points apiece to pace six in double figures for the Grenadiers (20-12). Seniors Ariana Sandefur and Madi Woods added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Coleman also snared a team-best 11 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
“I didn’t think we’d go .500 this year we lost so much [from last season]. We lost a whole lot,” Farris said. “So that’s a testament to them and the senior leadership we’ve had. I’ve enjoyed coaching this year more than I probably have the last five or six years because they just played for one another and seemed to care about one another, and you could coach them.
“I told them, ‘Don’t hang your heads. You won 20 games and I wasn’t sure you’d win 12 or 13.’”