GRAYSON, Ky. — Lauren Lambdin tallied 16 points to lead six in double figures as IU Southeast rolled to a 90-62 win at Kentucky Christian on Tuesday night.
Jacy Hughes added 14 points, Emmy Ralph and Kirstie Henn tallied 13 apiece, Maddie Knight netted 12 and Josie Woods 10 for the Grenadiers (2-0), who shot 44.4 percent (32 for 72) from the field, including 13 for 25 (52 percent) from 3-point range. Lambin and Hughes were both 4 for 7 from long range for IUS, which built a 37-23 halftime lead before outscoring the Knights 53-39 in the second half.
Woods topped the team in rebounds (nine), assists (six) and steals (four) while Collette Nice added eight boards. Ralph and Henn added a trio of steals apiece for the Grenadiers, who had 15 thefts.
IUS also went 13 for 15 (86.7 percent) from the free throw line.
The Grenadiers next host Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
