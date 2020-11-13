FORT WAYNE — Host St. Francis built a 39-27 halftime lead before outscoring visiting IU Southeast 32-11 in the third quarter en route to an 87-49 victory Friday afternoon.
Reganne Pate scored 14 points to pace five in double digits for the Cougars, who shot 55.4 percent (31 for 56) from the field, including 58.3 percent (14 for 24) from 3-point range. St. Francis also was 11 for 12 (91.7 percent) from the free throw line.
Aubrey Dunnuck added a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) for the Cougars, who outrebounded IUS 44-25.
Lauren Lambdin tallied 18 points to lead the Grenadiers. The junior guard was 5 for 17 from the field, including 2 of 8 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Emmy Ralph added 10 points for IUS, which shot just 29.3 percent (17 for 58) from the field and was only 7 of 28 (25 percent) from 3-point range. Ralph also dished out a team-best four assists.
The Grenadiers (3-2) are idle until they visit Cumberlands (Ky.) at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
