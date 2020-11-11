ST. MARY'S — A huge second period propelled IU Southeast past Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 69-39 Tuesday night.
The Grenadiers led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Pomeroys 23-2 in the second en route to a 41-18 lead.
Lauren Lambdin and Emmy Ralph combined for 31 points to lead IUS.
Lambdin scored a game-high 16 points, while Ralph tallied 15. Lambdin, a 5-foot-7 junior guard, was 6 for 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free throw line while also recording five rebounds, three steals and three assists in 32 minutes for the Grenadiers. Meanwhile Ralph, a 5-6 sophomore guard, was 6 for 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the foul line. She also had three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 26 minutes.
Also for IUS, senior guard Josie Woods had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals in 30 minutes while freshmen Jacy Hughes (nine) and Leah Miller (eight) combined for 17 points.
The Grenadiers shot 41.3 percent (26 for 63) from the field and were 15 for 21 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line. They also forced 24 turnovers while holding the Pomeroys to 27.1 percent (16 for 59) shooting, including 6.7 percent (1 for 15) from 3-point range.
IUS (3-1) next plays at St. Francis at 5 p.m. Friday.
