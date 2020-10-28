NEW ALBANY — Lauren Lambdin tallied 22 points and Kirstie Henn added 21 as IU Southeast rolled to an 84-67 victory over visiting Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky). in its season-opener Wednesday night.
Emmy Ralph added 17 points for the Grenadiers, who trailed 17-16 at the end of the first quarter before surging ahead in the second quarter for a 40-32 lead. IUS outscored the Pioneers 44-35 in the second half.
Lambdin, the team's top returning scorer from last season (8.5 points per game), went 8 for 19 from the field, including 1 of 5 from 3-point range, and was 5 for 5 from the free throw line. The junior guard also snared six rebounds and dished out four assists.
Henn, a 5-9 transfer from Kentucky Wesleyan, was 9 for 18 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. She grabbed a team-best eight rebounds while also dishing out three assists and recording a trio of steals.
Ralph, a sophomore guard, was 7 for 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and was 1 for 2 from the foul line. She matched Lambdin with four assists.
Sophomore guard Maddie Knight added nine points off the bench for IUS, which outrebounded Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 54-45.
The Grenadiers, coming off a 20-12 season that ended with a 95-82 loss to Ohio Christian in the Rivers States Conference Tournament final, shot 44.3 percent in the victory. The Grenadiers were 35 for 79 from the field, including 5 for 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range. They were also 9 for 12 from the free throw line.
Oriona Woods scored a game-high 28 points for Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, which shot 34.2 percent (27 for 79) from the field and was just 4 for 25 (16 percent) from 3-point range.
IUS (1-0) next visits Kentucky Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
