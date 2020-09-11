NEW ALBANY — IU Southeast outlasted visiting IU Kokomo 4-3 Friday afternoon in the Grenadiers' first action since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a lot of players playing their first collegiate match today and considering most of our girls haven't played a competitive match outside of practice I was pleased with the result. We definitely had some nerves to overcome but in the end we were able to settle down and come out with the win," IUS head coach Joe Epkey said.
Down 1-0 heading into singles play the Grenadiers picked up three singles wins in straight sets, but lost two positions, which tied the match at 3-3. Junior Hallee Miller came up big for the Grenadiers at No. 4. After dropping her first set she was able to rally for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 triumph.
Audrey De Witt, Anna Littlefield and Katie Weimer each earned their first collegiate singles wins to cap off successful debuts.
IUS next travels to Indiana Wesleyan for a tournament Sept. 18-19.
IU SOUTHEAST 4, IU KOKOMO 3
Singles: Audrey De Witt (IUS) d. Gabbie Orlando 6-2, 6-3; Casey Clark (IUK) d. Adalyn De Witt 6-4, 6-4; Anna Littlefield (IUS) d. Bri Abrahamson 6-2, 6-4; Hallee Miller (IUS) d. Kelsey Kohlmorgen 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Reese Johnson (IUK) d. Kate Heuchan (IUS) 7-6, 6-3; Katie Weimer (IUS) d. Larissa O'Rourke 7-6, 6-3.
Doubles: De Witt-De Witt d. Kohlmorgen-Abrahamson 6-4; Clark-Johnson d. Littlefield-Miller 6-4; White-Saylor d. Weimer-Heuchan 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.