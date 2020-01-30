The regular season for Floyd and Clark County wrestling teams has been a strong one.
Entering postseason action, the host Red Devils have four No. 1 seeds in the Jeffersonville Sectional; Floyd Central has three top seeds at the Southridge Sectional; Charlestown has two No. 1 seeds at Jeff and Borden and New Albany each have one No. 1 seed as well.
The Red Devils are favored over Tell City to win the team title but Charlestown, the Mid-Southern Conference champion, is not far behind in the projected finish.
Floyd Central is picked third, the place the Highlanders took last season, at Southridge. The Highlanders defeated both Jasper and the host Raiders in dual meets, but a tournament requires success throughout all 14 weight classes. Floyd Central has some solid wrestlers beyond state-ranked J Conway, Gavinn Alstott and Jonathan Kervin — and their identical 31-1 records — but the Highlanders also don’t have a 120-pounder.
“Some of those guys that are six seeds or five seeds, those are the guys that win you sectionals. Those are the guys that get you the points that help you win tournaments,” Floyd coach Brandon Sisson said.
The Highlanders have prepared for postseason action by facing elite competition throughout the season.
“Dual-wise, we’re two matches over .500, but it was one of our toughest regular seasons in a long time, maybe ever,” Sisson said. “We toughened our schedule and we had some guys take some losses. We sought out hard competition. Our guys matured and grew throughout the year for sure.”
Conway (at 138 pounds), Alstott (126) and Kervin (152) are ranked in the top three in their weight classes in the state and are ready to begin the trek back to Bankers Life Fieldhouse and the IHSAA State Finals.
“All three guys have been working really, really hard. They’re getting better as well. Just because they’re ranked, that’s not the goal. They’re fun to watch in practice. They get after it every day and I’ve seen them in quite a few State Finals-caliber matches,” Sisson said.
The Red Devils are led by seniors Adonis Boyd (23-4) at 126, Ethan Rogers (35-2) at 220 and Cody Matherly (31-6) at 195 as well as sophomore Matt Munoz (20-3) at 285. They’ve also got Connor Gilles (31-7) as a No. 2 seed at 145; Austin Smith (23-12), a No. 2 seed at 160; Ethan Fox (21-19), a No. 3 seed at 152; Devin McDaniel (17-10), a No. 3 seed at 120; Hayden Bartle (18-13), a No. 3 seed at 138; and Greg Singleton (21-16), a No. 4 seed at 182.
“Tell City was close last year. We beat them in a dual meet last year but many of their kids are in different weight classes now,” said Jeff coach Danny Struck, whose team beat the Marksmen by 28.5 points in last season's sectional. “We’re trying to take it one round at a time and make sure as many kids advance as possible. I’d like to see one or two people beat their seeds at every level. If we have four number ones, I’d like to have one or two more champs. Our bigger goal than winning it is always advancing everybody. We want to have every team member at the next round.”
Other contenders at Jeffersonville:
• For Charlestown, Ben Phillips is the top seed at 152 behind a 31-1 record and Colin Knox (29-1) is the man to beat at 120. Other Pirates in the mix are Deke Brown (24-6) at 170; Chris Graham (15-10), the No. 4 seed at 160; Manuel Ordorica, the No. 2 seed at 195. Jakob Lewellen (23-6) is the No. 3 seed at 132 and is likely to see Providence senior Chase Aldridge (29-5) in the semifinals.
• First-year program Borden has several wrestlers looking to advance to the Jeffersonville Regional. Jacob Knollenberg (17-2) is the No. 1 seed at 182, Lody Cheatham (14-6) is the No. 4 seed at 145 and Noah Voyles (13-5) is the No. 5 seed at 152.
• New Washington’s Jason Proffitt (24-4) is the No. 2 seed at 138. At 160, the Mustangs’ Austin Taylor (19-7) is the No. 3 seed.
Others in the mix at Southridge:
• Floyd Central sophomore Lou Knable (27-6) is the No. 2 seed at 106.
• New Albany’s Amari Dejesus (21-12) has a shot to advance. The Bulldogs’ Paul King (21-12) is a No. 2 seed at 120.
• The Bulldogs’ Jordan Roberson (27-7) is the top seed at 132, where New Albany’s Jake Happel (19-11) is the No. 3 seed.
• Floyd Central’s Codei Khawaja (23-5) is a No. 2 seed.
• At 170, Dayeen Khawaja (9-2) missed some time this season but is the No. 2 seed in his weight class.
• At 182, Floyd Central senior Sean Burk (16-10) is a No. 1 seed.
