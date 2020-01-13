CLARKSVILLE — The once-prestigious Falls City Classic wrestling tournament hosted by New Albany was resurrected at Providence on Saturday with eight teams competing.
Jennings County took top team honors and Providence senior Chase Aldridge, who dominated the 132-pound weight class, was named Most Outstanding Wrestler at the event.
Aldridge reached 100 career wins, moving into sixth in school history, with a first-round pin to open the tournament.
“My opponent in the finals was a pretty tough kid. He knows my style pretty well so he knows how to wrestle me pretty well,” said Aldridge, who improved to 20-3 this season. “I’ve had a good season. I’ve had a couple tough losses. Looking forward to some more competition as we go into the sectional.”
Providence 106-pounder Henry Lovan also took home first place.
New Albany took two championships to take third place with 88 1/2 points, 14 ahead of first-year program Borden, which had three wrestlers take second — Noah Voyles, Lody Cheatham and Carlos Huerta. New Washington’s Jason Profitt (138) and Austin Taylor (160) were also second-place finishers, along with Gavin Clark of Silver Creek.
New Albany freshman Amari DeJesus won the 113-pound title.
“He’s still learning. It was good to get him his first title at a tournament,” New Albany coach J.T. Jenkins said.
Bulldogs senior Marcello Lopez also took home first place. Lopez nearly got into trouble and got pinned after a strong start.
“I was too impatient with the moves I was making. Everybody’s energy is what was working for me today. Whenever everyone has high energy, it keeps you wanting to wrestle your best. I just tried to treat this like it was semistate or state,” Lopez said.
New Albany assistant coach Jim Binkley was a senior on the 1963 New Albany team, which was the first season for the Falls City Classic.
“It used to be huge. It was very competitive,” Binkley said. “Good tournament. It’s good to bring it back.”
Providence coach Randy Lynch agreed.
“The tournament itself was fantastic,” Lynch said. “A lot of guys got to wrestle and experience something that might never again. We focused on younger kids and less experienced kids to get them in a tournament environment. It gave our kids an opportunity to get a lot of wrestling in.”
Lynch, who attended New Albany and Providence, wrestled for Binkley in high school at New Albany.
“It felt good to bring that back. It was such a big-name tournament here in the South. It was a prestigious tournament to win. We would like to see it grow, but we’d like to keep times along the Ohio Valley,” Lynch said.
Team scores: Jennings County 168, Southwestern 138, New Albany 88 1/2, Borden 74 1/2, New Washington 72, Providence 67 1/2, North Bullitt 66, Silver Creek 59
106 — Henry Lovan, Providence
113. — Amar'e Dejesus, New Albany
126 — Cameron Canada, Southwestern
132 — Chase Aldridge (Outstanding wrestler), Providence
138 — Joey Moran, Jennings County
145 — Brandon Smith, Southwestern
152 — Marcello Lopez, New Albany
160 — Rust Vaughn, Jennings County
170 — Mitchell Adcock, Southwestern
182 — Zane Ortlieb, Jennings County
195 — Logan Askew, Jennings County
220 — Max Brown, Jennings County
285 — Josh Slayton, North Bullitt
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.