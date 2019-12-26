JEFFERSONVILLE — Prior to last weekend’s final match of the Jeff Classic, Charlestown sophomore Ben Phillips had won all 15 of his matches by pinning his opponent.
In that match, Phillips was in a rare position, facing an early 5-0 deficit. But he didn’t get flustered. The 152-pounder worked his way back against Gibson Southern junior Owen Bryant — a semistate qualifier at 145 last season — to even it up at 7-7 before picking up the sudden-victory win.
“It’s the first time he’s really been pushed this year,” Pirates coach Adam Doherty said. “To go down early like that, and have the confidence in his stuff to chip away at it and come out with a win — awesome!”
Phillips is coming off a strong varsity debut last winter, finishing 24-11 and having a chance to compete in the Evansville Semistate for a trip to the state meet. His side of the bracket last season at the Ford Center included 31-win Evansville Mater Dei senior Blaine Meyer, eventual state champion Cayden Rooks of Columbus East and fifth-place state finisher Jaden Reynolds of Avon.
“I had a pretty decent freshman year, not as good as I would have liked,” Phillips said. “Meyer was a good wrestler, but I realized my positioning wasn’t where it should have been. I worked all summer at Invicta Wrestling Academy and went to some camps. I knew I wanted more.”
Phillips appears more equipped to contend for a IHSAA State Finals berth this season.
Ranked eighth in the Evansville Semistate by hoosiermatwrestling.com, Phillips might have an opportunity to go for a marquee win this weekend in the Connersville Spartan Classic. Three-time state finalist Logan Boe of Danville is in his Phillips’ weight class.
“They have a lot of hammers in there. I have a lot of work to do to prepare,” Phillips said.
Doherty, a two-time state champion at Jeffersonville, also has an unbeaten wrestler in Colin Knox at 120 pounds.
“He worked out hard in the gym,” Doherty said of Phillips. “His movement and technique has gotten so much better, and that’s really the difference. The size and strength helps, but the attention to detail and willingness to get better is what’s [helped him] make the jump this year.”
Phillips is focused on continued improvement. He said Deke Brown, the Pirates’ 170-pounder, is helping him as a training partner in practice.
“I have to thank my coaches and teammates that grind it out with me everyday,” Phillips said. “I’m adjusting to the weight class. I thought about dropping [down] one, but I think I’m doing pretty well at 152. One [hundred], thirty-eight was a big cut last year at the end o of the season. I feel good, I feel conditioned, I feel strong.”
I I I
In the rankings:
• At 152; Floyd Central’s Jonathan Kervin is rated No. 2 in the state by Indianamat.com and No. 3 by hoosiermatwrestling.com.
• At 126; Gavinn Alstott ranks No. 6 in the state on indianamat.com and No. 5 on hoosiermatwrestling.com.
• At 132; Providence’s Chase Aldridge ranks No. 15 in indianamat.com’s rankings.
• At 138; Floyd’s J Conway is No. 7 in the state on hoosiermatwrestling.com and at indianamat.com.
• At 106; Lou Knable of Floyd Central ranks No. 7 in the Evansville Semistate on indianamat.com.
• At 120: Charlestown’s Colin Knox ranks No. 8 at indianamat.com and No. 7 at hoosiermatwrestling.com in the Evansville Semistate.
• At 132: New Washington’s Jason Profitt ranks No. 7 in the Evansville Semistate on hoosiermatwrestling.com.
• At 145: Jeff’s Connor Gilles ranks No. 8 at 145 on hoosiermatwrestling.com in the Evansville Semistate.
• At 152: Charlestown’s Phillips Is No. 8 in the Evansville Semistate on hoosiermatwrestling.com.
• At 195: Jeffersonville’s Cody Matherly ranks No. 5 on both indianamat.com and hoosiermatwrestling.com.
• At 285: In the Evansville Semistate rankings, Jeff’s Matt Munoz ranks No. 4 in the Evansville Semistate at hoosiermatwrestling.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.