SCOTTSBURG — With a total of 200 points, Charlestown took home first place in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships at Scottsburg on Thursday night. Eastern came in second place with 188 points and Corydon Central finished third with 184. Silver Creek finished in sixth place with 72 points.
The Pirates won four of the 14 weight classes. Charlestown's conference champions were Collin Knox (at 120 pounds), Ben Phillips (152), Deke Brown (170) and Manuel Ordorica (195). Charlestown also receive runner-up finishes from Alex Sheehan (126), Jakob Lewellen (132), Declan Brading (138) and Lucas Gagnon (220).
The first-year Dragons had one weight-class champion — Gavin Clark at 216. Creek also received third-place finishes from Faith Barrett (106) and Cole Bagshaw (132).
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Thursday at Scottsburg
Team scores: 1. Charlestown 200, 2. Eastern 188, 3. Corydon Central 184, 4. Scottsburg 123, 5. North Harrison 93.5, 6. Silver Creek 72, 7. Salem 69.5.
Individual championship & third-place matches
106 pounds: Zane Schreck (Corydon) pinned Gabe Pugh (Eastern) in 3:36; 3rd: Faith Barett (Silver Creek) won by forfeit.
113: Jayden Criswell (Scottsburg) d. Bryson Rowley (Corydon) 12-2 in maj. dec.; 3rd: Camden Stewart (Eastern) pinned Ashton McGinnis (North Harrison) in 0:28.
120: Collin Knox (Charlestown) pinned Hunter Pitts (Corydon) in 1:17; 3rd: Eli Edlin (North Harrison) won by forfeit.
126: Gavin Clark (Silver Creek) pinned Alex Sheehan (Charlestown) in 5:26; 3rd: Nathan Teusch (Eastern) pinned Jack Lawson (North Harrison) in 2:00.
132: Mason Martin (eastern) d. Jakob Lewellen (Charlestown) 9-5; 3rd: Cole Bagshaw (Silver Creek) won by forfeit.
138: Marcus Martin (Eastern) pinned Declan Brading (Charlestown) in 3:56; 3rd: Kaeden Owen (Corydon) pinned Nick Loosey (Silver Creek) 2:00.
145: Gage Muse (Scottsburg) pinned Blake McGlaughlin (Salem) in 4:27; 3rd: Braydn Moore (Charlestown) pinned Bryan Sharp (Corydon) in 3:48.
152: Ben Phillips (Charlestown) pinned Hunter Richart (Scottsburg) in 1:09; 3rd: Bryce Gentry (Corydon) pinned Parker Rhodes (North Harrison) 3:21.
160: Zachary Terry (Eastern) pinned Traven Crawford (Scottsburg) 1:15; 3rd: Chris Graham (Charlestown) pinned Garret Shroeder (North Harrison) 2:39.
170: Deke Brown (Charlestown) d. Joseph Gohl (Corydon Central) 9-7; 3rd: Ty Sweeney (Salem) pinned Michael Abney (Eastern) in 4:36.
182: Noah Phelps (North Harrison) pinned Bryce Rhinehart (Salem) in 3:20; 3rd: Dalton Jenkins (Corydon) pinned Tyler Brady (Scottsburg) in 2:51.
195: Manuel Ordorica (Charlestown) pinned Lucas Nale (Eastern) in 1:40; 3rd: Nate Pierce (Salem) d. Isaac Gerdon (Corydon) 16-1 by tech. fall.
220: Chase Straub (Corydon) d. Lucas Gagnon (Charlestown) 6-2; 3rd: Gavan Jones (Eastern) pinned Brack Terry (Scottsburg) in 1:54.
285: Andrew Banet (Scottsburg) pinned James Hardy (Eastern) in 3:14; 3rd: Seth Johnson (Corydon) pinned Austyn Rimerez-Wilkerson (Charlestown) in 3:54.
