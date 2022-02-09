WRESTLING: Cheatham having historic season for Braves

JEFFERSONVILLE — It’s been an historic postseason for Lody Cheatham.
On Jan. 29 the Borden senior became the first sectional winner for the 3-year-old program.
Then, last Saturday he captured the Braves’ first-ever regional championship.
“It’s just a cool opportunity,” said Cheatham, who triumphed in the 145-pound weight class. “I’m grateful every day to come out here and just wrestle and make the best of those opportunities. I just kept it on the gas pedal and kept attacking as much as I could and reaped the benefits of that.”
This Saturday, he’ll continue his consequential campaign in the Evansville Reitz Semistate, which is set to start at 9 a.m. at the Ford Center.
Cheatham has been a quick study — and had quick success — at a sport that was new to both Borden and him just a couple of years ago.
“I started (wrestling) the summer before my sophomore year,” Cheatham said. “We started the program at my school and my dad (Borden athletic director Toby Cheatham) was like, ‘I think you’d be really good.’ So I just started wrestling. I always wrestled my cousins, like all little boys do. I loved it. It is what I wanted to do.”
It was love at first headlock for Cheatham, who also competes in cross country and track & field at the school.
“They all are similar to each other — hard work and push the pace and just going at it,” Cheatham said. “It’s just putting all your work out there and you work so hard in the offseason. In wrestling, there’s something about it. The pride about it, the honor, the mutual respect from the other wrestlers, it’s just cool. It’s a cool community, I love it.”
It wasn’t long before that passion translated into wins for Cheatham.
As a sophomore he went 18-8, finishing third at 145 in the Jeffersonville Sectional before losing 15-0 by technical fall to Columbus East’s Tyler Williams in the first round of the Jeffersonville Regional.
As a junior, Cheatham went 22-3. He advanced to the 145 sectional final, where he lost 7-5 to Jeff’s Connor Gilles. The next week he lost 9-1 by major decision to Gilles in the regional final. The following Saturday, at the Jasper Semistate, he lost his first match 9-0 to Brownsburg’s Blaze Garcia.
Cheatham has amassed a 35-3 record so far this season.
“His drive and want to be the best he can be (are what make him good),” Borden coach Jacob Freeman said. “He just has a motor that doesn’t stop at anytime. He never complains when you push him to his limits. He doesn’t beat himself up when he loses. He will go back, watch the film and learn from his mistakes.”
At the Jeff Sectional he won his first match by pin in 24 seconds and his second by pin in 1:28 before beating Jeffersonville’s Bradley Owen 10-5 in the final.
Last Saturday at the regional he won his first match by a 41-second pin and his second by pin in 1:12 before beating Owens again, this time 9-5.
“It was tough. It was a good match,” Cheatham said afterward. “He took me down once. But I couldn’t let that go to my head. I just kept getting up and attacking more and coming back at him. Really it’s not worrying about what he’s doing, it’s getting on my pace and my attacks and going as hard as I can. I love to wrestle, so when I go out there I want to wrestle all six minutes all the time.”
And in the process he’s etched his name in the Borden record book.
“We all work super-hard for each other to make sure we’re the best,” said Cheatham, who was joined at the regional by three of his teammates. “It’s good starting out the program like this, but hopefully we’ll have some kids that come in here and break all these records.”
Cheatham has decided to continue wrestling in college. He recently signed with Campbellsville (Ky.) University.
“I’m super-excited,” he said. “I love it down there. I love the people and it’s another opportunity for me to wrestle. I’ll take every opportunity I can get, so I’m excited.”
But first comes Saturday’s semistate.
“(The goal is the) same thing as (always),” Cheatham said. “Just wrestle as hard as I can, keep my pace up, keep going at it and just worry about the next step. I’m not worried about the top of the mountain. I just keep climbing and keep going and worry about the next match ahead of me. That’s all I can do at this point.”