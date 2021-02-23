WRESTLING: Conway caps perfect season in style

FLOYDS KNOBS — It was the perfect ending to a perfect season.
J Conway’s takedown early in overtime gave the Floyd Central junior a 6-4 sudden victory over Chesterton senior Brock Ellis in the 152-pound final of Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Immediately after the win, Conway flung his headgear in the air, did a backflip, then leapt into the waiting arms of Floyd assistant coach Cooper Samuels.
“It was great. It was awesome. I was so excited,” Conway said Tuesday afternoon in the Highlanders’ wrestling room. “I don’t really know how to explain it. I was just really happy.
“This has been the goal since I started wrestling.”
The victory capped off an undefeated season, as well as a remarkable postseason for Conway, who entered the state tournament ranked fifth in the indianamat.com rankings.
“In his last seven matches he wrestled, and beat, number four, 21, seven, three, two and then number six,” Floyd Central head coach Brandon Sisson said. “It was a great run. It was a lot of fun.”
After losing in the first round of the State Finals as a freshman (at 126 pounds), then placing sixth (at 138) as a sophomore, Conway entered this season with hopes of becoming the program’s fifth state champion and capturing its sixth state title.
He did so Saturday night, joining Shaun Garing (1987), Nathan Peterson (2000), two-time champ Samuels (2007, ‘08) and Jonathan Kervin (2020).
Conway closely watched Kervin’s run last season and was able to pull off a similar one.
After rolling to a 19-4 technical-fall win in Friday night’s first round of the State Finals, Conway notched a 13-3 victory over Crown Point senior Javen Estrada, who was ranked third in the state, in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals. Later in the day he topped Perry Meridian junior Matthew Koontz, who was ranked No. 2, 4-2 in the semis to set up the final against sixth-ranked Ellis.
“It wasn’t as nerve-wracking as I thought. I was expecting it to be a lot more pressure and I was scared I was going to freeze up,” Conway said of the state championship atmosphere. “But once I started wrestling it all went away and I was just focused on the match, just like any other match.”
One advantage Conway had was that he had beaten Ellis 3-1 in a match earlier in the season.
“I knew he was coming out and he was going to be trying to stop my offense, which he did, so I had to adapt,” Conway said. “It took awhile, (most) of the points were scored in the third period. I just had to take what he was giving me, and that’s what I did.”
The match was scoreless at the end of the first period and 1-all at the conclusion of the second, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
“They’ve wrestled before and so they both kind of know each other a little bit, know what each other likes. So they were both being very selective about when they were trying to attack,” Sisson said.
Each scored three points in the third period to force OT.
“When it went to overtime I wasn’t worried or anything, because I knew if I fired off I would score. So, I fired off quick and scored,” Conway said.
Within the first 30 seconds of the extra time, Conway grabbed Ellis’ right leg and hoisted it skyward. He then tripped him to score the match-ending two-point takedown.
The normally-reserved Conway then quickly removed his head gear and paid homage to Kervin, who also won at 152.
“I told Jonathan last year, I said, ‘If you win you’ve got to do a backflip,’ and he did one,” Conway recalled. “So I had to do one this year.”
The move wasn’t surprising to Sisson — “He’s the most athletic kid I’ve ever coached,” the coach said of Conway. “He can do backflips, he’s like an acrobat on a trampoline. Last year he ran a sub-5-minute mile as a wrestler. Anything that he does he’s pretty good at, even school.” — but Conway’s post-match celebration was.
“When we talked Friday, there was not a lot of eye contact from him, there was a lot of looking down. He’s not a kid that loves attention,” Sisson said. “When I re-watched the film I forgot he threw his headgear in excitement, that’s not like him to show that much emotion. But it was good to see him let go. His teammate hit a backflip last year, Jonathan hit a backflip, we have two pretty cool pictures of both of them doing back flips in back-to-back years in the same weight class. It was cool.”
After that he ran to embrace Samuels, who Sisson was quick to credit for Conway’s success.
“Cooper worked really closely with Jonathan (during his career), and him and J have worked really, really closely together too. Cooper is the brains behind the operation now, he’s the technician. I kind of do a lot more of the administrative things now and Cooper does a great job with these guys,” Sisson said. “I think the results are proven over the last five years now with what we’ve done at the state tournament and gotten a little bit better every single year. He’s phenomenal.”
Thanks to Conway’s win, as well as freshman Hunter May’s fourth-place finish at 145, the Highlanders placed 13th in the final team standings.
Three days after capturing his state championship, it was hard for Conway to contain his smile (even under a mask).
“I’m just going to take some time off and start training for freestyle (season), and hopefully freestyle nationals happen and go to that,” he said.
After that, Conway will prepare for his final prep season, although it’s too early to tell what weight class he’ll compete in then.
“I’m probably not going to grow much, but we’ll see what happens in the weight room and stuff,” the 5-foot-8 Conway said.
His goal, however, will remain the same.
“Win it again,” Conway said.
“Obviously he’s going to want to repeat as state champion, that’s a given,” Sisson added. “As long as he continues to do what he does — work hard and be dedicated and do those things — the results tend to take care of themselves. I know that’s his goal and we’ll do everything we can to try to help him get there.
“As good as he is, I think he can still be a lot better.”