WRESTLING: Conway captures 2nd straight state title

INDIANAPOLIS — J Conway capped off his career in spectacular — if not heart-stopping — fashion.
The Floyd Central senior outlasted Columbus East’s Kade Law 4-2 in overtime in the 160-pound championship of the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
It was the second straight state title for Conway, who won at 152 last year and became the Highlanders’ second two-time champ, joining Floyd assistant coach Cooper Samuels.
“It feels great,” said Conway, who won the last 68 matches of his high school career. “Last year felt amazing too, it’s hard comparing the two. I’ve had a target on my back (this season). These kids were training for me all year, but I just tried not to think about it and tried to have fun, and I did.”
Conway, who was ranked No. 1 in the state by indianamat.com all season, entered the weekend as the decided favorite — especially after he defeated the second-, fourth- and fifth-ranked wrestlers en route to the title at the Evansville Reitz Semistate the previous Saturday.
After pinning North White sophomore Eli Quasebarth in 1 minute, 41 seconds in Friday night’s first-round, Conway rolled to a 13-5 major decision over Bellmont sophomore Duke Myers, who came in ranked eighth, in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals.
He then followed that up with a 6-4 overtime win over Crown Point junior Cody Goodwin, who was rated third, in the semifinals.
“In my first match (Saturday) I went out and got started with a kid that we knew was going to be good, so I just opened up my offense and got the major decision,” Conway said. “Then in the semis I had a pretty intense match. It also went to overtime and I got a takedown.”
That victory set up the third matchup of the season between Conway and second-ranked Law, who are former training partners.
Conway won the first meeting, 3-1 in overtime on Jan. 15 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships. Then, he took the second with a 3-1 decision in the Evansville Reitz Semistate on Feb. 12.
“When you wrestle a partner in the practice room every day it’s hard to score,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said. “Those guys have practiced together and they’ve had three matches together. It’s hard to beat a guy of Kade’s caliber once. To beat a guy of Kade’s caliber three times — that’s very, very difficult.”
The third match was scoreless after one period and was tied 2-all at the end of regulation. The only points scored were awarded by the official for stalling.
“(He’s) an amazing official. He did their match at conference and they kind of felt each other out like that at conference,” Sisson said. “He knows how they can wrestle and he wanted to see the wrestling. He was trying to encourage the wrestling, I think, was what he was trying to do in that match. So I wasn’t really upset about it.”
As the extra session began, Conway almost immediately went on the offensive.
“I knew once it went to overtime that I was going to take it,” he said. “I have experience in overtime. I always wrestle good there.”
Thirteen seconds into OT, Conway went low and attacked Law’s right leg. He quickly got the Olympian off balance and dropped him to the mat 20 seconds in.
“It was a head-inside single (leg takedown),” Conway described. “I just grabbed the leg and I tried to circle away from his leg, so he would lose balance and fall to his butt. But I ended up lifting him up and took him down.”
As Conway swung his leg over Law’s legs, the whistle was blown and he was awarded two points for the takedown.
Last year Conway celebrated his finals victory with a back flip, just as former teammate Jonathan Kervin had done when he won the title at 152 in 2020.
This time, Conway quickly got to his feet and jumped twice, pumping his fists in the air while spinning around. It was a rare exhibition for the mild-mannered grappler.
“I’ve seen him show emotion three times — last year in the state championship and these two matches this past weekend in the semifinals and the finals,” Sisson said. “You don’t say stoic, but he’s just very business-like. He just comes in and he does what he does.
“He’s just fun to watch. When the matches are close, I don’t get too nervous. We’ve watched him do it over and over again — when he decides to score, he scores.”
And thanks to his 134th career victory (against only eight defeats), he walked off with his second consecutive state championship.
“It feels great, like all my hard work’s paid off,” said Conway, who has signed to continue his career at the University of Missouri. “I can’t wait to move onto Mizzou and get more done.”
Conway has big aspirations once he arrives on campus in Columbia, Mo.
“I want to be a national champ, that’s my main goal,” he said. “I’m going to put in whatever it takes to get that goal.”
No matter what he does at Missouri, though, Conway will always have a special place at Floyd.
“He is, for sure, on the Mount Rushmore of Floyd Central wrestling. A four-time (state) qualifier, three-time (state) placer, he won sectionals, regionals, Hoosier Hills Conference four times. For sure if you’re making a Mount Rushmore he’s definitely right there,” Sisson said. “He’s a two-time state champ, Cooper was the last one, only the second one in school history. He’s broken lots of records. He’s right up there when you talk about the best guys ever.”