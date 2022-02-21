WRESTLING: Conway captures 2nd straight state title

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.