JASPER — Led by individual champion J Conway, Floyd Central finished fourth in the Jasper Semistate on Saturday.
Conway won the 152-pound weight class to help the Highlanders score 87 points — one behind third-place Avon. Evansville Mater Dei won its second semistate title, scoring 172.5 points — 66.5 ahead of runner-up Brownsburg.
Conway, a junior, was one of eight from Clark and Floyd counties to qualify for next weekend's IHSAA State Finals. The top four finishers in each weight class qualified to grapple at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, beginning Friday afternoon.
Conway, who entered the tourney ranked fifth in the state by indianamat.com, won his first match by a major decision before outlasting fourth-ranked Riley Rust of Center Grove 7-3 in the quarterfinals (a.k.a. the "ticket round"). He then beat Evansville Memorial's Aiden Farmer 20-5 by technical fall in the semifinals before outlasting Avon's Tyler Conley 5-3 in the final to improve to 27-0 on the season.
In addition to Conway, the Highlanders had four others qualify for state — Floyd's most since 1986. They were senior Gavin Alstott (second at 138), freshman Hunter May (third at 145), freshman Bray Emerine (fourth at 160) and junior Codei Khawaja (third at 170).
Jeffersonville, which finished 12th with 29 points, was led by seniors Matt Munoz and Connor Gilles. Munoz won his first match by pin and his second and third by decisions of 8-2 and 6-2, respectively. In the final, third-ranked Leighton Jones of Brownsburg pinned seventh-ranked Munoz.
Charlestown, which placed 18th with 21 points, was led by Ben Phillips. The junior won his first match 9-2 and his second 4-2 before losing his first match of the season, 6-2 to Avon senior Tyler Conley. Phillips bounced back to beat Evansville Memorial's Aiden Farmer 2-1 in the third-place match.
JASPER SEMISTATE
Saturday at Jasper High School
Team scores: 1. Evansville Mater Dei 172.5, 2. Brownsburg 106, 3. Avon 88, 4. Floyd Central 87, 5. Center Grove 67, 6. Columbus East 60.5, 7. Franklin 56, 8. Bloomington South 50, 9. North Posey 32, 10. Evansville Memorial 30. Others: 12. Jeffersonville 29, 18. Charlestown 21.
Weight class results (local wrestlers)
106 pounds: First round — Rollin Douglas (FC) d. Ryder Goodman (Monrovia) 21-7 by major dec. Quarterfinals — Evan Seng (Mater Dei) d. Douglas (FC) 12-2 by major dec.
113: First round — Coy Hammack (Tell City) d. Collin Cain (J) 15-0 by tech fall.
120: First round — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) d. Robert Cline (J) 16-1 by tech fall; Lou Knable (FC) pinned Jason Shuey (Columbus North) in 5:46. QFs — Braden Haines (Brownsburg) d. Knable (FC) 8-0.
126: First round — Keegan Williams (Ev. Memorial) d. Paul King (NA) 3-1; Jacob Bechert (Franklin) d. Devin McDaniel (J) 17-8 by major dec.
132: First round — Lane Deckard (Edgewood) pinned Jakob Lewelln (CH) in 3:50; Jeramiah Cain (J) pinned Cayden Andrews (Southridge) in 5:19; Reece Fisher (Columbus East) d. Jake Happel (FC) 1-0. QFs — Alec Freeman (Mater Dei) pinned Cain (J) in 1:28.
138: First round — Colin Knox (CH) d. Lane Whitsell (Boonville) 10-3; Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Conner Alcala (Decatur Central) 6-2. QFs — Alstott (FC) d. Eli Wuerth (Ev. Memorial) 16-0 by tech fall. SFs — Alstott (FC) d. Gavin Garcia (Brownsburg) 3-1. Final — Blake Boarman (Mater Dei) d. Alstott (FC) 3-2.
145: First round — Hunter May (FC) pinned Brenden Chew (Heritage Hills) in 1:18; Blaze Garcia (Brownsburg) d. Lody Cheatham (Borden) 9-0 by major dec.; Connor Gilles (J) d. Anfernee Oliver (Ben Davis) 5-3. QFs — May (FC) d. Garcia (B-burg) 2-0; Gilles (J) d. Tyce DuPont (Tell City) 5-3. SFs — Hayden Watson (Center Grove) d. May (FC) 5-2; Jaden Reynolds (Avon) d. Gilles (J) by injury. 3rd — May (FC) d. Gilles (J) 9-0 by major dec.
152: First round — Aiden Farmer (Ev. Memorial) pinned Jaden Grant (NA) in 1:14; J Conway (FC) d. Christian Polen (Gibson Southern) 17-7 by major dec.; Ben Phillips (CH) d. Logan Carrington (Greencastle) 9-2. QFs — Conway (FC) d. Riley Rust (Center Grove) 7-3; Phillips (CH) d. Scott Fitts (Mater Dei) 4-2. SFs — Conway (FC) d. Farmer (EM) 20-5 by tech fall; Tyler Conley (Avon) d. Phillips (CH) 6-2. 3rd — Phillips (CH) d. Farmer (EM) 2-1. Final — Conway (FC) d. Conley (Avon) 5-3.
160: First round — Bray Emerine (FC) d. Mark Everman (Decatur Central) 8-4; Brody Baumann (Mater Dei) d. Hayden Bartle (J) 15-0 by tech fall. QFs — Emerine (FC) pinned Owen Bryant (Gibson Southern) in 0:51. SFs — Landon Boe (Plainfield) d. Emerine (FC) 7-0. 3rd — Cade Law (Columbus East) d. Emerine (FC) 7-0.
170: First round — Codei Khawaja (FC) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 1:26; Sammy Saunders (TH North) pinned Austin Taylor (NW) in 3:12. QFs — Khawaja (FC) d. Griffin Ison (Brownsburg) 12-4. SFs — Sam Morrill (Columbus East) d. Khawaja (FC) 9-1. 3rd — Khawaja (FC) d. Tyler Fuqua (Franklin) by injury 0:14.
182: First round — Deke Brown (CH) pinned Luke Bullock (Mooresville) in 0:35; Evan Reff (Castle) d. Jase Robinson (FC) 16-5 by major dec.; Jalen Ward (Franklin) d. Evan Clayton (J) 8-1. QFs — Reid Schroeder (Southridge) d. Brown (CH) 6-3.
195: First round — Nick Casad (TH South) pinned Kendrick Peyton (Rock Creek) in 1:45; Manuel Ordorica (CH) pinned Ross Wilgus (Tell City) in 0:53; Ashton Schuetter (Jasper) pinned Greg Shingleton (J) in 1:48. QFs — Ke'Shawn Dickens (Avon) d. Ordorica (CH) 4-2.
220: First round — Kelton Farmer (Ev. Memorial) d. Lucas Gagnon (CH) 10-1.
285: First round — Matt Munoz (J) pinned Christian Verst (TH South) in 1:06. QFs — Munoz (J) d. Cordell Heuring (Boonville) 8-2. SFs — Munoz (J) d. Amara Kaba (Pike) 6-2. Final — Leighton Jones (Brownsburg) pinned Munoz (J) in 0:28.
