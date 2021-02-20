INDIANAPOLIS — For the second year in a row, Floyd Central has a state champion.
Junior J Conway outlasted Chesterton's Brock Ellis 6-4 in overtime in the final of the 152-pound weight class Saturday night in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Conway, who finished the season 31-0, is the Highlanders' second straight state champ, following in Jonathan Kervin's footsteps. Kervin, now a freshman at Indiana University, won the same weight class at last year's state meet.
After winning his first-round match Friday, Conway defeated Crown Point senior Javen Estrada 13-3 Saturday morning in the quarterfinals.
He followed that up with a 4-2 triumph over Perry Meridian junior Matthew Koontz in the semifinals to set up the championship match against Ellis.
