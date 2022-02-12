EVANSVILLE — J Conway continued his march toward a second straight state title Saturday.
The Floyd Central senior captured the title in the 160-pound weight class, to remain unbeaten on the season, in the Evansville Reitz Semistate.
Conway, who was the state champ at 152 last year, will try this weekend at the IHSAA State Finals, which get underway at 11 a.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Conway, who is ranked No. 1 in the state according to indianamat.com, didn't have an easy road to his second consecutive semistate championship. He had to beat the Nos. 2, 4 and 5 wrestlers en route to the title.
In his first match of the day, Conway pinned Center Grove freshman Julian Weems, who is ranked fifth, in 1 minute, 2 seconds before defeating Evansville Mater Dei sophomore Spencer Turner 23-7 by technical fall. In the semifinals, Conway edged Avon senior Landon Boe 3-2. It was the first loss of the season for the fourth-ranked Boe.
In the final, which was a rematch of the Hoosier Hills Conference championship match, Conway outlasted second-ranked Kade Law of Columbus East 3-2 to improve to 33-0 on the season.
Two other area wrestlers, Floyd Central senior Codei Khawaja and Charlestown senior Ben Phillips, also qualified for the state meet. And they did so in the same weight class, 170.
Both won their first two matches handily.
Khawaja beat Mt. Vernon senior Brady Hook 17-3 by major decision in the first round before topping Columbus East senior Tristan Statler 9-3 in the quarterfinals (a.k.a. the "ticket round").
Meanwhile Phillips pinned Monrovia senior Brady Denny in 1:35 in the first round before scoring a 16-6 major decision win over Evansville Central senior Ian Madden.
In the semifinals, both suffered setbacks. Top-ranked Brody Baumann of Evansville Mater Dei defeated second-ranked Khawaja 11-3. It was only the second loss of the season for Khawaja. Both have been to Baumann.
In the other semi, ninth-ranked Aiden Farmer of Evansville Memorial handed No. 5 Phillips his first loss of the season, 6-2.
In the third-place match, Khawaja edged Phillips 11-10 to improve to 36-2 while Phillips fell to 40-2.
Seven other area wrestlers — New Albany senior Paul King (126), Floyd Central senior Lou Knable (138), Borden senior Lody Cheatham (145), New Albany senior Jaden Grant (152), Jeffersonville senior Evan Clayton (195) and Floyd Central senior Garron Jenkins (220) — won their first-round matches before losing in the quarterfinals.
EVANSVILLE REITZ SEMISTATE
Saturday at Ford Center
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg 195.5, 2. Evansville Mater Dei 136, 3. Center Grove 120, 4. Columbus East 74.5, 5. Avon 59.5, 6. Castle 51, 7. Bloomington South 44, 8. Floyd Central 43.5, 9. Evansville Memorial 35, 10. Whiteland 31. Others: 23(tie). Charlestown, Evansville Central, Jasper 11; 29. New Albany 7, 30(tie). Jeffersonville, Corydon Central, Monrovia, North Knox, Northview, Plainfield, Vincennes Lincoln 4; 40(tie). Borden, Evansville North 2.
106 pounds: Final — Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg) d. Luke Rioux (Avon) 10-1 by major decision; 3rd — Isaiah Schaefer (Mater Dei) d. Donnie Feeler (Crawford County) 9-1 by maj. dec.
113: Final — Preston Haines (Brownsburg) d. Evan Seng (Mater Dei) 5-4; 3rd — Jackson Heaston (Indian Creek) d. Eddie Goss (Center Grove) 5-2.
120: Final — Lane Gilbert (Sullivan) pinned Jared Dunn (Princeton) in 3:15; 3rd — Noah Lykins (Columbus East) pinned Dominic McFeeley (Cascade) in 0:31.
126: Final — Joey Buttler (Whiteland) d. Braden Haines (Brownsburg) 7-2; 3rd — KT Nelson (Castle) d. Michael Tharpe (Center Grove) 8-3.
132: Final — Cheaney Schoeff (Avon) d. Brady Ison (Brownsburg) 3-2; 3rd — Wyatt Krejsa (Center Grove) pinned Eli Brooks (Whiteland) in 2:32.
138: Final — Gavin Garcia (Brownsburg) pinned Ashton Hayhurst (Castle) in 2:31; 3rd — Cash Turner (Edgewood) d. Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South) 3-1.
145: Final — Hayden Watson (Center Grove) d. Blaze Garcia (Brownsburg) 11-4; 3rd — Anfernee Oliver (Ben Davis) d. Nate Lommock (Terre Haute South) 3-1.
152: Final — Delaney Ruhlman (Bloomington South) d. Nick Cicciareilli (Brownsburg) 9-2; 3rd — Hunter May (Mater Dei) d. Tyce DuPont (Tell City) 7-0.
160: Final — J Conway (Floyd Central) d. Kade Law (Columbus East) 3-2; 3rd — Landon Boe (Avon) d. Chris Newman (Mt. Vernon) 10-3.
170: Final — Brody Baumann (Mater Dei) d. Aiden Farmer (Ev. Memorial) 22-7 by technical fall; 3rd — Codei Khawaja (Floyd Central) d. Ben Phillips (Charlestown) 11-10.
182: Final — Drake Buchanan (Center Grove) d. Gunner Henry (Brownsburg) 13-2 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Reid Schroeder (Southridge) pinned Alex Rose (TH South) in 4:00.
195: Final — Gabe Sollars (Mater Dei) d. John Purdy (Castle) 7-0; 3rd — Wyatt Willman (North Posey) d. Samuel Saunders (TH North) 6-3.
220: Final — Nathan Critchfield (Mater Dei) d. Tommy Morrill (Columbus East) 3-0; 3rd — Kelton Farmer (Ev. Memorial) d. Royce Deckard III (Center Grove) 3-0.
285: Final — Leighton Jones (Brownsburg) pinned Jacob Johnson (Franklin) in 1:13; 3rd — Ashton Hartwell (Columbus East) d. Nate Johnson (Center Grove) 6-1.
