INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central's J Conway and Jonathan Kervin both won their first-round matches in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday night.
Conway, a sophomore who is ranked third in the state at 138 pounds by indianamat.com, beat Bellmont senior Kyle Lawson, who was rated 10th, by a 12-5 decision.
Conway (42-2) will face Zionsville junior Logan Wagner (31-2) in this morning's quarterfinals, which begin at 9:30 a.m.
Meanwhile Kervin, who is ranked second in the state at 152, beat Tri-Central senior Ethan Mason, who was rated 20th, 21-5 by technical fall.
Kervin (41-2) will face Warren Central senior Bricelyn Coleman (44-0), who is ranked No. 1 in the state, in this morning's quarterfinals.
The semifinals will follow the quarterfinals. The consolation matches will begin at 5 p.m. this afternoon with the finals to follow at 7:30 p.m.
