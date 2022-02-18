INDIANAPOLIS — J Conway and Ben Phillips are on to the state quarterfinals.
The Floyd Central senior and the Charlestown senior both won their first-round matches at the IHSAA State Finals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The quarterfinals, which will be followed by the semifinals, are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The consolations are slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon while the championships will get under at 7:30 p.m. this evening.
Conway, who is ranked No. 1 in the state and is seeking his second straight state title, pinned North White sophomore Eli Quasebarth in 1 minute, 41 seconds in his first-round match.
Conway (34-0) will face Bellmont sophomore Duke Myers (40-3), who is ranked eighth in the state, in this morning's quarterfinals.
Meanwhile Phillips, who is ranked sixth in the state, defeated Hamilton Southeastern senior Ryan Cast, who is rated seventh, 7-2 in a first-round match.
Phillips (41-2) will face Jimtown senior Landon Buchanan (40-3), who is ranked fifth, in this morning's quarterfinals.
Floyd Central senior Codei Khawaja lost his first-round match. Indianapolis Cathedral senior JJ Braun, who is rated 12th in the state, outlasted second-ranked Khawaja 8-6.
