WRESTLING: Conway wins 2nd state title

jc1.jpg

J Conway reacts after winning the state title in the 160-pound weight class Saturday night at the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central's J Conway won a second straight state title Saturday night. 

The senior outlasted Columbus East's Kade Law for the third time this season — 4-2 in overtime — in the 160-pound final of the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. 

Conway, who was victorious at 152 last year, became the program's second two-time state champ, joining Highlanders assistant coach Cooper Samuels. 

Conway, who finished the season with a 37-0 record, won the final 68 matches of his high school career. 

