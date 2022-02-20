WRESTLING: Conway wins second straight state title

INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central's J Conway won a second straight state title Saturday night.
The senior outlasted Columbus East's Kade Law for the third time this season — 4-2 in overtime — in the 160-pound final of the IHSAA State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Conway, who was victorious at 152 last year, became the program's second two-time state champ, joining Highlanders assistant coach Cooper Samuels.
Conway, who finished the season with a 37-0 record, won the final 68 matches of his high school career.