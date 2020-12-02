WRESTLING: Could we have another state champion this season?

In late February, Floyd Central’s Jonathan Kervin capped off his high school career atop the podium at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Kervin, now a freshman at Indiana, outlasted East Central’s Bryer Hall in the 152-pound final at the IHSAA State Finals.
Could Clark and Floyd counties produce another state champion this season? With the returning talent in the area it wouldn’t be too surprising.
As the season gets started we’re taking a quick look at 10 wrestlers to watch this winter, followed by a glance at each of the local teams.
GAVINN ALSTOTT, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior was a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore before narrowly missing out on a return trip last year.
After placing fourth at 113 pounds as a sophomore, Alstott moved up to 126 last year. He lost only one match (to an out-of-state foe) during the regular season and was ranked among the best in the state. He rolled to sectional and regional titles before losing 3-1 to second-ranked Ben Dalton of Monrovia in the semistate quarterfinals (a.k.a. “the ticket round”) to finish his season with a 38-2 record.
He should be a state-title contender this season.
DEKE BROWN, CHARLESTOWN
The senior won a sectional title and was regional runner-up at 170 last year. He lost in the first round at semistate to finish 29-8.
This season Brown will move up to 182.
J CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior is a two-time state qualifier who looks to take the next step this season.
As a sophomore he lost just one regular-season match and steamrolled through the first two rounds of the postseason, winning sectional and regional titles at 138. At the semistate, he won his first two matches by pins and his third by a majority decision before losing 7-5 in sudden-death overtime in the final.
At the IHSAA State Finals, Conway went 2-2 in spite of an ankle injury he suffered in the semistate final. He finished last season with a 43-4 record while setting a single-season school-record in takedowns.
CONNOR GILLES, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior was a sectional runner-up at 145 before taking third at regional, then losing his first-round match at semistate to finish his junior season 35-10. This season he moves up to 152.
LOU KNABLE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Last season the junior was a sectional champion and regional runner-up before falling in the semistate quarters at 106 to finish 33-8. This season he’s bumping up to 120.
COLIN KNOX, CHARLESTOWN
The senior won sectional and regional titles at 120 before losing 14-8 in the semistate quarterfinals last season to finish 36-2. This season he’s bumping up to 138.
MATT MUNOZ, JEFFERSONVILLE
The senior is a two-time sectional and regional champ, as well as a one-time state qualifier, at heavyweight. Last season he lost in the semistate quarterfinals to finish 28-4. He has his sights set on returning to state this season.
MANUEL ORDORICA, CHARELSTOWN
The senior was the sectional and regional runner-up at 195 to now-graduated Cody Matherly before losing a narrow match in the semistate quarters to finish 30-7 last season. He enters this season as the likely sectional and regional favorite.
JORDAN ROBERSON, NEW ALBANY
As a sophomore he was a sectional champ, taking the title at 132, before falling in the first round of the regional to finish 31-8. He’ll try to carry that momentum into his junior season.
“He’s stepped up his game,” Bulldogs coach J.T. Jenkins said.
AUSTIN TAYLOR, NEW WASHINGTON
The senior is a two-time sectional champion at 160. Last year he finished fourth at the regional before losing his first-round match at semistate to finish 33-10.
TEAM-BY-TEAM CAPSULES
BORDEN
COACH: Jacob Freeman.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: In their first season, the Braves finished sixth at the Jeffersonville Sectional but didn’t score at the Jeffersonville Regional.
KEY DEPARTURES: Carlos Huerta, Jacob Knollenberg, Noah Voyles.
KEY RETURNEES: Zane Bahan (Sr.), Caleb Saylor (Sr.), Lody Cheatham (Jr.), Landen Dale (Jr.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Dylan Allen (Jr.), Jackson Emerson (Jr.), Drew Lewis (Jr.), Brady Weatherford (So.), Devin Stull (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Braves should be improved with the return of several key members from last season’s squad. Leading the way will be Cheatham, who took third at 145 pounds in last year’s sectional, and Saylor, who was sixth at 126 in the sectional.
FREEMAN SAYS: ”My outlook on this season would be to hopefully keep everyone healthy and safe and be able to wrestle the entire season. If we could finish with everyone wrestling in sectionals this year that would be a win for me. I have one returner, in Lody Cheatham, who did make it to regional last year. I look forward to seeing what he’s improved on and how far he can go this year!”
CHARLESTOWN
COACH: Adam Doherty.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Pirates won the Southern Indiana Wrestling Championships and the Mid-Southern Conference title before taking third in the sectional, fifth in the regional and tying for 30th in the Evansville Reitz Semistate.
KEY DEPARTURES: None.
KEY RETURNEES: Deke Brown (Sr.), Lucas Gagnon (Sr.), Colin Knox (Sr.), Manuel Ordorica (Sr.), Jakob Lewellen (Jr.), Micah Keltner (Jr.), Ben Phillips (Jr.), Alex Sheehan (So.), Brayden Moore (So.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Justin Morrow (So.), Kamm Van Gilder (Fr.), Carson Collier (Fr.), Gavin Salisbury (Fr.), Braden Morgan (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Pirates should be very good thanks to the return of almost their entire team from last season. Leading the way will be Brown and Knox, both of whom were sectional champions, as well as Phillips and Ordorica, who were sectional runner-ups last season. Charlestown has almost 30 on the team and “the younger kids are pushing the other guys,” according to Doherty.
DOHERTY SAYS: “We definitely want to repeat as MSC champs and we have sectional goals this year, we want to win sectional. Individually, I’d like to see us get six or seven kids to semistate and some to state.”
FLOYD CENTRAL
COACH: Brandon Sisson.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Highlanders took third in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet before winning the Southridge Sectional, taking third at the Bloomington South Regional, fifth at the Evansville Reitz Semistate and 12th at the IHSAA State Finals, where Jonathan Kervin won the title at 152.
KEY DEPARTURES: Jonathan Kervin, Dayeen Khawaja, Sean Burk.
KEY RETURNEES: Gavinn Alstott (Sr.), Jackson Early (Sr.), Jake Happel (Sr.), J Conway (Jr.), Codei Khawaja (Jr.), Lou Knable (Jr.), Rollin Douglas (So.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Hunter May (Fr.), Bray Emerine (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Highlanders could be as good, if not better, than last season. Leading the way will be Alstott and Conway, who was sixth at state last year. Both could win state titles. May (145 pounds) and Emerine (160), who have been regarded as two of the top freshmen in the state, will contribute immediately.
SISSON SAYS: ”I know it is cliche but we are honestly taking this season one day at a time literally. We have discussed that this will be a season of gratitude. Every practice, meet, win and loss is a gift. ... There are a number of guys on the team with very high goals. We have had success the past few years and we hope to continue to build on that success, but more importantly continue to instill the characteristics it takes to be a successful wrestler and person.”
JEFFERSONVILLE
COACH: Danny Struck.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Red Devils were runner-up in the HHC meet before winning their third straight sectional title and finishing as runner-up in the regional. They tied for 26th at the semistate.
KEY DEPARTURES: Adonis Boyd, Cody Matherly, Ethan Rogers.
KEY RETURNEES: Jeremiah Cain (Sr.), Robert Cline (Sr.), Jaden Debnam (Sr.), Ethan Fox (Sr.), Connor Gilles (Sr.), Devin McDaniel (Sr.), Matt Munoz (Sr.), Greg Shingleton (Sr.), Austin Smith (Jr.), Hayden Bartle (So.), Collin Cain (So.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Jaybreon Litsey (Sr.), Evan Clayton (Jr.).
OUTLOOK: The Red Devils lost three individual sectional champions, but should still have a very good shot at their fourth consecutive sectional team title. Cline, McDaniel, Gilles, Fox and Munoz were all semistate qualifiers last season.
STRUCK SAYS: ”COVID hit hard, but we still have over 50 on the roster and a great preseason does wonders, especially football doing well — every football sectional title has always translated to a good wrestling season and vice versa.”
NEW ALBANY
COACH: J.T. Jenkins.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Bulldogs placed eighth at the HHC meet before finishing fourth at the Southridge Sectional, 15th at the regional and tying for 40th at the semistate.
KEY DEPARTURES: Marcello Lopez, Noah Trejo.
KEY RETURNEES: Jordan Roberson (Sr.), Paul King (Jr.), Charlie Wilson (Jr.), Cameron Smith (Jr.), Jaden Grant (So.), Sierra Zamarano (So.), Lucas Lengle (So.), Amari DeJesus (So.).
OUTLOOK: The Bulldogs should be improved over last season. Leading the way will be Roberson and King, who has “put in a lot of work,” according to Jenkins.
JENKINS SAYS: “Honestly we’re going to be a lot better than we were last year. I think we’ll be an above-average team. We’re improving and we’re only going to get better.”
NEW WASHINGTON
COACH: Gabe Nix.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Mustangs finished seventh at the sectional and tied for 11th at the regional, but failed to score at semistate.
KEY DEPARTURES: Jason Profitt, Mason Hostetler.
KEY RETURNEES: Austin Taylor (Sr.), Wesley Ford (Jr.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Dalton Wiseman (Fr.), Ezekiel Tucker (Fr.), Easton Nichols (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Mustangs lost three-time sectional champion Profitt to early graduation, but return a two-time sectional champion in Taylor. The rest of the team, though, is comprised of mostly newcomers.
NIX SAYS: ”My outlook for the season is with high hope these boys are eager to wrestle and to learn they show a lot of heart and respect for this sport and that is what defines a good wrestler.”
PROVIDENCE
COACH: Brad Davidson.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: The Pioneers finished ninth at the sectional and 10th at the regional, but did not score at semistate.
KEY DEPARTURES: Chase Aldridge.
KEY RETURNEES: Wilson Stemm (Sr.), Roy Shrout (Jr.), Henry Lovan (So.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Craig Bratcher (Jr.), Devin Goodrow (Jr.), Eli Theobald (Fr.), Zach Druen (Fr.), Conner Sad (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Pioneers lost Aldridge, a regional champion, to graduation, but return a few others from last season for new coach Davidson. They include Lovan, who was fourth in 106 at sectional last year; Shrout, who was sixth at 195 at sectional and Stemm, who is entering his fourth season.
DAVIDSON SAYS: “My focus will be creating a new culture, mindset and attainable goals for our program. Many of my kids are new to wrestling this year so I am looking forward to watching them progress as the season moves forward. My returnees will be looking to fine-tune their skills and advance in the state tournament.”
ROCK CREEK
COACH: Billy Edelen.
KEY NEWCOMERS: Ashton Villier (Sr.), Jimmy Mattingly (Sr.), Kendrick Peyton (Jr.), Chris Graham (So.).
OUTLOOK: The Lions are a first-year program that’s being helmed by Edelen, a former basketball player at Clarksville and Bellarmine and current jiu jitsu instructor. Graham, a transfer from Charlestown, finished fourth at 160 in last season’s sectional. He, Villier and Peyton are football players too.
EDELEN SAYS: “Expectations will be to really try to implement what we are learning because it’s such a new sport here. ... The goal is to ruin some nights, where our kids beat some kids that we’re not supposed to beat.”
SILVER CREEK
COACH: Mike Brown.
2019-20 IN REVIEW: In their first year, the Dragons took 10th at the sectional but didn’t score at the regional.
KEY DEPARTURES: None.
KEY RETURNEES: T.J. Bagshaw (Sr.), Gavin Clark (Sr.), Nick Losey (Sr.), Ross Scully (Jr.), Cole Bagshaw (So.).
KEY NEWCOMERS: Carver Hoffman (So.), Austin Firkin (So.), Elijah Newman (So.), Jacob Losey (Fr.), Cade Beckingham (Fr.).
OUTLOOK: The Dragons should be much-improved with the return of just about every key contributor from last season. Back to lead the way will be Clark, who was a conference champion and took third at sectional at 126
BROWN SAYS: ”We’re just trying to take one day and one week at a time. ... We’re keeping things low key and just trying to build on their skills, on their basics and build them up so if we do make it through the whole season they’re ready for sectional.”