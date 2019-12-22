Five Jeffersonville wrestlers took tournament titles Saturday, leading the Red Devils to repeat titles in the Jeff Classic for the first time in the 43-year history of the tournament.
With his first Jeff Classic title at 195 pounds, senior Cody Matherly joined Adonis Boyd (126), Connor Gilles (145) and Robert Cline (113) as first-time champions in the event.
Matherly won big at 195 pounds with a technical fall victory against Charlestown's Manuel Ordorica.
"I was mentally preparing, having the attitude right. That's the No. 1 priority. I just have to trust myself. I put the work in the wrestling room. I wouldn't trade my day for the world right now," said Matherly, who will take an 18-5 record into a short winter break.
Matt Munoz's win at 285 against Mooresville's Robbie Gentry, last year's 7th-place finisher at the state finals, helped secure the team title. Jeff had 245 points to second-place Mooresville's 233.
"Matt wrestled really well; he was really patient," coach Danny Struck said. "They went to two wrestling camps together this summer and nationals so they knew each other real well. It's a really good win."
Charlestown took fifth out of the 17 teams. Colin Knox and Ben Phillips remained unbeaten at 120 and 152 respectively for the Pirates. Phillips won a battle of unbeaten wrestlers, winning 9-7 against Owen Bryant of Gibson Southern in overtime.
Phillips, a sophomore, had to battle back.
"When I went out there, he put me on my back and it was 5-0. I knew I had what it took but it was a grind. I got into overtime. I shot in and was for sure I had the takedown but he sprawled out. I shot again, lefty Hi-C [high crotch]. It was a great tournament," Phillips said.
Phillips had three pins leading up to the finals. His teammate Colin Knox didn't pin any opponents but had two technical falls and a major decision of 14-1 in the finals.
"He's just another one that comes in and grinds every day in practice," Charlestown coach Adam Doherty said. "I haven't seen him take a day off and it's starting to show."
Charlestown's Deke Brown was close to wrestling for a title as well but lost by a point in a sudden death situation after being called back to the mat due to an unfortunate scoring error. Brown took fourth place.
New Washington's Jason Profitt cruised into the finals at 132 with a pin and two technical falls but Louisville Moore's Charlie McKune, ranked 14th in Kentucky, won the finals in a 9-4 decision.
"I liked the wrestling he did in that match and throughout the day. He ran into a rough wrestler," New Washington coach John Maples said of the 17-2 Profitt.
Jeffersonville's Boyd has also lost just twice this season after a solid day with one pin and two decisions.
"I got a takedown early in the match [in the finals]," Boyd said. "Just kept working the top and rode it out for the rest of the first round. I'm just going to keep getting better."
Jeff coach Danny Struck wants to see Boyd continue to push.
"I hope Adonis doesn't get satisfied and keeps climbing. If he wants to reach his goals, he's got to turn it up a bit," Struck said.
Struck saw Robert Cline make big strides to win the title at 113.
"Super proud of Robert. He's worked really hard for that. A real good win for this," Struck said.
Connor Gilles was the top seed at 145 and took care of business to improve to 14-2 this season.
Overall, it was a good day for the Jeff program. The inaugural girls' wrestling team competed at Louisville Central.
"We had five girls wrestle. Mia Compton won a girls' tournament at Louisville Central and Emlly Velazquez and Emily True went to the finals," said Struck, who has more than 60 athletes in the program overall. "We've been wrestling about 250 matches a weekend as a program."
