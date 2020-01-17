FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central sophomore J Conway started the night with a win by technical fall at 138 pounds and Codej Khawaja pinned his opponent within 32 seconds, starting the Highlanders on their path to a 49-26 high school wrestling victory Thursday night against Southridge.
Senior Sean Burk won a tight 3-2 decision at 182 pounds. Rollin Douglas (113), Jackson Early (195) and Jake Happel (132) won by pin for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central competes Saturday in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet at Madison.
FLOYD CENTRAL 49, SOUTHRIDGE 26
138: J Conway (FC) tech. fall Carson Niehaus, 23-8
145: Codei Khawaja (FC) pinned Luke Meyer, 0:32
152: Jonathan Kervin (FC) by forfiet.
160: Reid Schroeder (S) d. Colton Loyd, 3-1
70: Sam Schroeder (S) tech fall Dayeen Khawaja 16-4
182: Sean Burk (FC) d. Weston Allen, 3-2
195: Jackson Early (FC) pinned Efrain Zarate, 3:18
220: Eric Vanegas (S) pinned Seth Kaiser, 2:39
285: Cade Patton (@) pinned Jackson Emerson, 0:34
106: Lou Knable (FC) by forfeit
113: Rollin Douglas (FC) pinned Cole Wirthwein, 2:00
120: Xavier Horton (S) by forfeit
126: Gavinn Alstott (FC) tech fall Anthony Laughlin, 17-2
132: Jake Happel (FC) pinned Cayden Andrews, 4:32
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.