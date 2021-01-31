HUNTINGBURG — Floyd Central captured its second straight Southridge Sectional title Saturday.
The Highlanders won six of the 14 events and had three runners-up on their way to 262 total points at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium. Tell City, which had four weight-class winners, was second with 217 while Jasper took third with 210.5. New Albany finished fifth with 85.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Bloomington South Regional next Saturday.
Winning for Floyd were Rollin Douglas at 106 pounds, Jake Happel at 132, Gavinn Alstott at 138, Hunter May at 145, J Conway at 152 and Codei Khawaja at 170.
It was the fourth consecutive sectional title in the fourth different weight class for Alstott, who previously won at 106, 113 and 126. It was also the third in three different weight classes for Conway, a junior, and the second straight for Khawaja, a junior.
The Highlanders also received runner-up finishes from Lou Knable (120), Bray Emerine (160) and Jase Robinson (182).
The fifth-place Bulldogs received runner-up finishes from Paul King (126) and Jordan Roberson (138).
.
SOUTHRIDGE SECTIONAL
Saturday at Huntinburg Memorial Gymnasium
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 262, 2. Tell City 217, 3. Jasper 210.5, 4. Southridge 194, 5. New Albany 85, 6. Forest Park 73, 7. Bedford North Lawrence 68, 8. North Knox 61, 9. Pike Central 52, 10. Mitchell 14.5.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Rollin Douglas (FC) d. Cameron Fogle (S) 6-0; 3rd — Cody Brames (FP) pinned Gabe Verkamp (J) in 3:13.
113: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Jainier Milanes (J) 8-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Jacob Shackleford (FC) pinned Jayden Fogle (S) in 1:20.
120: Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Lou Knable (FC) 9-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Travis Haug (FP) pinned Xavier Lopez (J) in 0:58.
126: Brayden Lain (TC) pinned Paul King (NA) in 5:12; 3rd — Cole Wirthwein (S) pinned Isaac Fuhrman (FP) in 4:36.
132: Jake Happel (FC) d. Cayden Andrews (S) by SV; 3rd — Dyan Niehaus (FP) pinned Logan Schroder (NA) in 1:48.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) pinned Jordan Roberson (NA) in 1:30; 3rd — Tanner Kane (S) d. Cale Schmitt (J) 8-2.
145: Hunter May (FC) pinned Tyce DuPont (TC) in 1:09; 3rd — Ian Giesler (J) pinned Carson Niehaus (S) in 3:19.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Jeb Prechtel (J) 20-4 by tech fall; 3rd — Shane Braunecker (TC) d. Jaden Grant 4-3.
160: Corey Braunecker (TC) pinned Bray Emerine (FC) in 1:10; 3rd — Victor Peter (J) d. Maddox Vernon (S) 12-6.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Nigel Kaiser (TC) 11-6; 3rd — Cameron Weisheit (J) d. Luke Meyer (S) 9-4.
182: Reid Schroeder (S) d. Jase Robinson (FC) 12-4 by major dec.; 3rd — Kale Speedy (PC) pinned Luke Ruckriegel (J) in 3:14.
195: Ashton Schuetter (J) pinned Ross Wilgus (TC) 1:27; 3rd — Gunner Connaughton (BNL) d. Corey Goeppner (PC) 5-4.
220: James Covey (BNL) pinned Beau Noland (NK) in 4:10; 3rd — Will Collon (J) d. Jackson Early (FC) 6-1.
285: Quade Popp (J) d. Chance Bolin (TC) 2-1; 3rd — Charlie Wilson (NA) pinned Jacob Lang (FC) in 4:22.
