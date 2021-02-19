INDIANAPOLIS — Four local grapplers won their first-round matches Friday and, at the very least, earned a spot on the medal stand in the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Floyd Central’s J Conway and Hunter May, Charlestown’s Ben Phillips and Jeffersonville’s Matt Munoz were each victorious in their first matches to earn a spot in the state quarterfinals, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The consolation matches are slated to start at 5 p.m. Saturday with the finals scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Bankers Life.
May, a freshman who is ranked sixth in the state by indianamat.com, defeated Perry Meridian’s Brady McKivitz 5-3 at 145. Conway, a junior who is ranked fifth, topped Garrett freshman Chase Leech 19-4 by technical fall at 152.
Phillips, a junior who is rated 10th in the state, outlasted No. 9 Evan Ulrick, a Fort Wayne Carroll senior, at 152.
Munoz, a senior ranked seventh in the state, pinned No. 9 Brandon, a junior from Angola, in 5 minutes, 4 seconds in the heavyweight division.
Meanwhile the four other area wrestlers — Floyd Central’s Gavinn Alstott, Bray Emerine and Codei Khawaja, along with Jeff’s Connor Gilles — lost their first-round matches to end their seasons.
Fifth-ranked Jace Alexander, a Wawasee senior, outlasted fourth-ranked Alstott 7-4 at 138.
Second-ranked Logan Wagner, a Zionsville senior, pinned Gilles in 5:27 at 145.
At 160, 10th-ranked Landon Buchanan of Jimtown beat Emerine 5-1.
At 170, 18th-ranked Aiden Sneed of Kankakee Valley edged No. 11 Khawaja 3-2.
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
First-round results
138 pounds: Jace Alexander (Wawasee) d. Gavinn Alstott (Floyd Central) 7-4.
145: Hunter May (Floyd Central) d. Brady McKivitz (Perry Meridian) 5-3; Logan Wagner (Zionsville) pinned Connor Gilles (Jeffersonville) in 5:27.
152: J Conway (Floyd Central) d. Chase Leech (Garrett) 19-4 by tech fall; Ben Phillips (Charlestown) d. Evan Ulrick (FW Carroll) 4-2.
160: Landon Buchanan (Jimtown) d. Bray Emerine (Floyd Central) 5-1.
170: Aiden Sneed (Kankakee Valley) d. Codei Khawaja (Floyd Central) 3-2.
285: Matt Munoz (Jeffersonville) pinned Brandon Villafuerte (Angola) in 5:04.
Onto tomorrow!!! Munoz wins, boys basketball wins big, new PR’s in the pool and Evan Dickson set for some finals sectionals swims tomorrow- big day Red Devils!!! 🏋️+🤼+🏀+🏊♂️=🏆 #jhs20sports1team @RedDevils_WJHI @newstribscores @GCCSchools pic.twitter.com/4GgfBdQzsI— Danny Struck (@danny_struck) February 20, 2021
