FLOYDS KNOBS — Inside the walls of Floyd Central’s wrestling room, Jonathan Kervin and J Conway often go head-to-head.
“It’s some pretty crazy matches,” Kervin said. “They’re usually some scrambles, but it’s fun. It’s a fun practice room.”
Kervin, a senior, and Conway, a sophomore, enter this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals hoping to have some more fun while chasing the same goal — a state championship. Kervin will compete in the 152-pound weight class at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, while Conway will do battle at 138. Wrestling gets underway at 6 p.m. tonight and continues at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The consolations are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon with championship matches to follow around 7:30 p.m.
Both wrestlers are coming off strong — although somewhat disappointing to them — showings at last Saturday’s Evansville Reitz Semistate. Conway finished second in his weight class, while Kervin took third in his.
“We told J and Jonathan, ‘You want to win this weekend, but that’s not the main goal.’ And those guys have the big goal, and that’s what we’re here for,” Highlanders head coach Brandon Sisson said last Saturday in the Ford Center. “I think they’ll be ready, for sure. They’re both having phenomenal seasons, but they’re wanting to do bigger things next weekend, so that’s what’s important.”
They’ll get their chances beginning this evening.
Conway (41-2), who is ranked third in the state by indianamat.com, will face Bellmont senior Kyle Lawson (36-3), who is rated 10th, in his first-round match.
Conway has had a sensational sophomore campaign, eclipsing the program’s single-season takedown record. He enters this weekend with a whopping 246 — more than 20 ahead of the previous record.
“Jay’s been a machine, a takedown machine, all year,” Sisson said. “He’s fun to watch.”
“He’s really explosive,” Kervin added. “Sometimes I think, ‘OK, J doesn’t want to wrestle,’ and I’ll take a shot and then he just slams me to the mat and just blows through me.”
Conway is making his second straight state appearance. His first trip featured a forgettable finish, for him at least. Wrestling at 126 last year, Conway lost 5-2 in a tiebreaker to Mt. Vernon (Fortville) senior Chase Wilkerson in the first round.
“Last year I was really nervous, I didn’t really even warm up,” Conway said. “I was tight and tense, I just didn’t wrestle well. But I don’t even think about that match.”
This year he’s done his best to put that match behind him. His lone regular-season loss was a 7-6 setback to Evansville Mater Dei junior Blake Boarman, who is ranked No. 1 in the state. Last Saturday, Conway rolled through his first three matches before falling 7-5 in overtime in the final to fifth-ranked Brownsburg senior Drake Campbell, who had beaten Boarman in the semifinals.
“It’ll probably be me and him in the finals, honestly,” Conway, who slightly injured his ankle in that loss, said last Saturday. “I’ve just got to wrestle every match the same, push the pace and work my offense. If I wrestle my match, then no one can wrestle with me. I just need to get going.”
Meanwhile Kervin (40-2), who is ranked second in the state by indianamat.com, will face Tri-Central senior Ethan Mason (37-2), who is rated 20th, in his first-round match tonight. If Kervin wins, he could face Warren Central senior Brice Coleman (43-0), who is ranked No. 1 in the state, in Saturday morning’s quarterfinals.
Kervin, who finished sixth in the state at 145 last year, lost only one match (to an out-of-state wrestler) during the regular season. Last Saturday he won his first two semistate matches before falling 12-11 to Danville senior Logan Boe, the eventual champion, in the semis. He bounced back, though, to win the third-place match by a 17-5 majority decision.
“I just have to make some adjustments,” Kervin said. “Coach told me some stuff I need to fix on my finishes. I just have to come with the same mentality.”
It’s a mentality that has been fueled by his battles with Conway.
“They get in there and they bang with each other every single day,” Sisson said. “They go at it, they go back and forth. They love wrestling, they love everything about wrestling. They love the lifting weights part of it, they love watching it, they love learning technique and they’re very, very passionate about the sport. When you have a passion for something you’re going to get pretty good at it. They’re just great kids that love to work hard and you don’t really have to worry about’em, which is awesome.”
So what will they have to do this weekend to be successful?
“You have to have a short-term memory,” Sisson said. “I know that’s a very cliche thing to say in sports, but people say it for a reason, because it’s true. You’ve got to be able to kind of wipe those matches away and you’ve just got to come out and get after it. Both of them are very capable, it’s going to be fun to watch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.