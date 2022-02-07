BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central captured its second straight regional title Saturday.
Led by four weight-class champions the Highlanders compiled 122 points — 15.5 ahead of the host Panthers — to take home the big trophy at the Bloomington South Regional for the second year in a row.
Tell City (103), Terre Haute South (84) and Owen Valley (80.5) rounded out the top five while New Albany placed 11th with 23.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the Evansville Reitz Semistate, which will be held Saturday at the Ford Center.
Leading the way for Floyd, which claimed its 14th regional championship, were junior Rollin Douglas and seniors J Conway, Codei Khawaja and Garron Jenkins.
“It is the first time we’ve won conference, sectional and regional in the same year since 2013 and only the eighth time we’ve done that,” Highlanders head coach Brandon Sisson said. “We had a pretty good day. We only had three champs at sectionals, but had four at regionals. Rollin Douglas and Garron Jenkins had great days avenging loses from sectionals. J and Codei both wrestled good as well. J became the fourth four-time regional champ in the school’s history.”
Douglas was the champion at 106 pounds. He won his first match 7-0 before outlasting Bloomington South’s Cameron Meier 9-7 in the semifinals. In the final, Douglas defeated Tell City freshman Walter Hagedorn by a major decision of 10-2 to avenge an 8-7 overtime loss to Hagedorn in the Southridge Sectional final the week before.
Conway, the state’s top-ranked wrestler at 160, won his first two matches by pins (in 2 minutes, 58 seconds and 1:06) before defeating Jasper’s Jeb Prechtel 15-5 by major decision in the final to improve to 29-0 on the season.
Khawaja, who is ranked No. 2 at 170, triumphed in his first two matches by pins (in 1:49 and 2:35) before beating Bloomington North’s Chase Hostetler, who retired due to injury at 4:17, in the final to improve to 33-1 on the season.
At 220, Jenkins won his first match by an 11-0 major decision before pinning his semifinal foe in 1:35. In the final he pinned Jasper’s Ashton Schuetter, who had edged him 7-6 in the Southridge Sectional final, in 1:34 to improve to 20-3 on the season.
The Highlanders had three other semistate qualifiers. They were freshman Vince Kessinger, who finished fourth at 120; senior Lou Knable, who took third at 138 and sophomore Bray Emerine, who was the runner-up at 182.
New Albany had two wrestlers qualify for the semistate. They were senior Paul King, who lost 5-3 to Terre Haute South senior Harrison May in the 126 final, and senior Jaden Grant, who took third at 152.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH SECTIONAL
Saturday
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 122, 2. Bloomington South 106.5, 3. Tell City 103, 4. Terre Haute South 84, 5. Owen Valley 80.5, 6. Jasper 63.5, 7. Edgewood 36, 8. Southridge 34, 9. North Knox 24, 10. Indian Creek 23.5, 11. New Albany 23, 12. Terre Haute North 22, 13. Sullivan 21.5, 14. West Vigo 19, 15. Bloomington North 18, 16. Northview 11.
106 pounds: Final — Rollin Douglas (FC) d. Walter Hagedorn (TC) 10-2 by major decision; 3rd — Cameron Meier (BS) d. Eli Collier (OV) 6-2.
113: Final — Jackson Heaston (IC) pinned Max Fortwendel (TC) in 4:47; 3rd — Torie Buchanan (WV) d. Seth Brown (THS) 2-0.
120: Final — Lane Gilbert (SULL) d. Brayden Lain (TC) 7-4; 3rd — Seth Cowden (N) d. Vince Kessinger (FC) 4-2.
126: Final — Harrison May (THS) d. Paul King (NA) 5-3; 3rd — Kelby Glenn (TC) d. Branson Weaver (OV) 10-4.
132: Final — Coy Hammack (TC) d. Ethan Roudebush (BS) 12-0 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Coy Bender (THS) d. Kain Mobley (OV) 6-4.
138: Final — Cash Turner (ED) d. Evan Roudebush (BS) 4-1; 3rd — Lou Knable (FC) d. AJ Sauer (THS) 7-2.
145: Final — Nicolas Castelluccio (BS) d. Nate Lommock (THS) 5-2; 3rd — Carson Niehaus (SOUTHRIDGE) d. Cale Schmitt (J) 7-3.
152: Final — Delaney Ruhlman (BS) d. Ian Giesler (J) 15-0 by technical fall; 3rd — Jaden Grant (NA) d. Tyce DuPont (TC) 3-0.
160: Final — J Conway (FC) d. Jeb Prechtel (J) 15-5 by maj. dec. 3rd — Aiden Reynolds (BS) pinned Noah Terry (TC) in 1:25.
170: Final — Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Chase Hostetler (BN) by injury at 4:17; 3rd — Landon Terry (TC) d. Victor Peter (J) 7-5.
182: Final — Reid Schroeder (SOUTH) d. Bray Emerine (FC) by injury at 2:36; 3rd — Jerry McBee (OV) d. Alex Rose (THS) 6-0.
195: Final — Eli Hinshaw (OV) pinned Colten Hubbell (ED) in 0:25; 3rd — Samuel Saunders (THN) pinned Brock Higgins (WV) in 4:08.
220: Final — Garron Jenkins (FC) pinned Ashton Schuetter (J) in 1:34; 3rd — Christian Verst (THS) pinned Bryce Mills (OV) in 0:36.
285: Final — Beau Noland (NK) pinned Logan McGraw (OV) in 1:16; 3rd — Amar Gaffney (THN) d. Aidan Aker (BS) 4-2.
