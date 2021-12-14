FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central edged Bloomington South 37-36 Tuesday night in the host Highlanders’ annual “Rage on the Stage” wrestling event.
Floyd won half of the 14 weight classes. Leading the way were senior standouts J Conway and Codei Khawaja.
Conway, the reigning state champ at 152 pounds, defeated South’s Aiden Reynolds 25-10 in a technical fall at 160. Conway is currently ranked No. 1 in the state at 160 by indianamat.com, while Reynolds is 15th at 170.
Meanwhile Khawaja, who is ranked second in the state, bested Drew Chandler 17-2 in another tech fall at 170.
Floyd also picked up a couple of wins by pin. Vince Kessinger was victorious in 58 seconds at 120 while Garron Jenkins triumphed in 53 seconds at 220.
Also for the Highlanders, Lou Knable defeated Evan Roudebush 5-2 at 138 while Rollin Douglas won by forfeit at 113.
Floyd Central is scheduled to compete in the Warhawk Duals at Great Crossing (Ky.) at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 37, BLOOMINGTON SOUTH 36
Tuesday at Floyd Central
106 pounds: Cameron Meier (BS) d. Fynn Douglas (FC) 9-3.
113: Rollin Douglas (FC) won by forfeit.
120: Vince Kessinger (FC) pinned Carson Bohall (BS) in 58 seconds.
126: Aiden Gann (BS) pinned Jacob Shackleford (FC) in 3:36.
132: Ethan Roudebush (BS) pinned Kalyn Rice (FC) in 0:49.
138: Lou Knable (FC) d. Evan Roudebush (BS) 5-2.
145: Nicolas Castelluccio (BS) d. Noah Banet (FC) 9-4.
152: Delaney Ruhlman (BS) pinned Sean Harmon (FC) in 1:02.
160: J Conway (FC) d. Aiden Reynolds (BS) 25-10 by technical fall in 4:45.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Drew Chandler (BS) 17-2 by tech fall in 5:12.
182: Bray Emerine (FC) won by forfeit.
195: Jackson Lynch (BS) pinned Colton Loyd (FC) in 3:55.
220: Garron Jenkins (FC) pinned Roberto Vargas (BS) in 0:53.
285: Aiden Akers (BS) pinned Jacob Lang (FC) in 3:20.
