EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central had a solid Friday at the Evansville Mater Dei Holiday Classic.
The Highlanders had four wrestlers advance to the semifinals. They are Lou Knable, Gavin Alslott, J Conway and Jonathan Kervin.
Knable won his matches at 106 pounds via fall and decision. Alslott won his first two matches at 126 with pins. Conway improved his perfect record to 19-0 with a forfeit and a win in sudden victory. Kervin, meanwhile, advanced at 152 pounds with a fall and major decision.
The two other Floyd wrestlers, Codei Khawaja at 138 pounds and Sean Burk at 182 pounds, advanced to third-place matches. Khawaja won his first match by fall before dropping a major decision in the second round. He rebounded in his third match and picked up a fall to advance. Burk dropped his opening match by fall but went on to win his next two by forfeit and fall.
All of the remaining matches will be held Saturday.
