FLOYDS KNOBS — When long-time Floyd Central head coach Brandon Sisson looks at his squad, he sees one of the most talented he’s ever had.
“It’s up there, for sure,” he said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s practice. “I had a 2013 team, up-and-down the lineup everybody was really good. There’s not a lot of holes in this lineup either. In terms of top-end talent, for me, it’s probably one of the best I’ve ever had.
“In terms of top-end talent it can compete with the 2004 (team), when we had two guys in the (state) finals (of their weight class) and we had another guy place really high. ... So in terms of top-end talent, it’s rivaling maybe one of the best ever. It’ll be fun to see how it plays out the rest of the year.”
The season starts its conclusion Saturday with 32 sectionals around the state. It continues with the regional and semistate rounds on the two subsequent Saturdays before culminating in the IHSAA State Finals, which are scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Highlanders claimed their 31st sectional title, and their fifth in six years, last January. They’re favored to win No. 32 Saturday at Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium, site of the Southridge Sectional.
Floyd features seven wrestlers ranked in the Top 25 of their weight class, according to indianamat.com. Leading the way for the Highlanders is the senior trio of J Conway, Codei Khawaja and Lou Knable.
Conway captured the program’s sixth state title last February at 152 pounds. He enters the sectional ranked No. 1 in the state at 160 and, just like he did last year, with an unbeaten record (23-0). The University of Missouri-signee has only one thing on his mind entering the postseason.
“My goal is to just relax, go out and have fun and dominate every match,” he said. “Just go out there and wrestle free and open and do what I love to do.”
Conway’s ultimate goal, of course, is to win another state championship. If he does he’ll become the second Highlander to do so, joining Floyd assistant coach Cooper Samuels, who won titles at 160 in 2007 and 171 in 2008.
The Highlanders also have Khawaja. The University of Michigan-signee is rated second in the state at 170 with a 27-1 record. His lone loss was an 8-3 setback to top-ranked Brody Baumann, a senior at Evansville Mater Dei.
“Our team is amazing,” Khawaja said. “My drill partner, J Conway, he’s No. 1 in the state right now at 160, which is really cool. Ever since I came to Floyd he’s been my main drilling partner, along with Jonathan Kervin (the state champ at 152 in 2020). He’s graduated, but he was a state champ also. It’s really cool. He’s helped me get better so much because drilling partners are a big thing when it comes to getting better. You can’t really get better if you’re beating up on everyone. Having him to challenge me to sharpen my skills, it’s like iron on iron, we sharpen each other up. It’s really good to have, even though some days it gets really tough, just every day battling it out, but it helps me in the long run.”
“We were watching them wrestle today and their was a flurry,” Sisson said of Conway and Khawaja. “I told my assistant coach, ‘We’re going to miss this.’ Just being a wrestling fan, watching two high-level kids every day. It’s almost like watching college kids in a college match. It’s a whole lot of fun just as a coach to sit back and watch.”
Floyd also features Knable, who is ranked 15th in the state at 138 with a 25-3 record. Two of his three losses were to the third- and fifth-ranked wrestlers, respectively, in his weight class.
Knable, like Conway and Khawaja, is a leader on, and off, the mat.
“We have kids that could run the practice if we’re not here,” Sisson said. “They don’t mess around, they know what we want, they know our expectations. If we walked out of here I think it could be ran pretty much how we want it.”
“It’s a really upbeat room,” Knable added. “We have a lot of guys in here that are always coming in here trying to get better because we’ve got goals as individuals, and as a team, that we want to accomplish. That builds and breeds a lot of good competition and also a lot of fun. Everyone wants to be in here, so coaches don’t have to get in our butts telling us what we have to do. We’re very self-motivated, which makes it a really good practice environment.”
Floyd’s four other ranked wrestlers are junior Rollin Douglas (23-7), who is No. 25 at 106; freshman Vince Kessinger (21-6), who is No. 22 at 120; sophomore Bray Emerine (17-2), who is No. 9 at 182 and senior Garron Jenkins (15-2), who is No. 18 at 220.
Floyd Central finished the regular season 14-4 in dual matches. Three of those setbacks were at the IHSWCA Team State Duals earlier this month. However, the Highlanders were without Conway and Emerine that day, which saw Columbus East take home the Class 3A title. Floyd, however, edged the Olympians for the Hoosier Hills Conference crown on Jan. 15.
“Team state was kind of a letdown,” Conway said. “A few of us were sick, I was sick. ... We were missing a few guys and we took seventh at Team State. Conference was the next weekend and we had all our guys back and we beat Columbus East, who was the 3A team state champ. We’re an amazing team this year. Coach Sisson always tells us how this is one of the best teams he’s coached. He said he loves coming in here because there’s state-level competition in this room every single day. It’s true, we’ve got an amazing team and we’re going to do amazing stuff this (post)season.”
