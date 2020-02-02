HUNTINGBURG — By the slimmest of margins Floyd Central captured its sixth sectional title in eight years Saturday.
The Highlanders won six of the 14 weight classes, and had a pair of runner-up finishes, en route to 244 points — 1.5 ahead of Jasper — in the Southridge Sectional.
“It was an amazing day,” Floyd Central coach Brandon Sisson said. “We wrestled about as perfect as possible and still only won by 1.5 points. We knew going into it, it was going to have to be a team effort since we were forfeiting at 120 [pounds]. Guys stepped up all day and beat their seeds and scored bonus points.”
Floyd trailed by 18 points entering the finals, where five of the Highlanders’ six victories came against Wildcats.
The Highlanders’ six individual champions were Lou Knable (106), Gavinn Alstott (126), J Conway (138), Codel Khawaja (145), Jonathan Kervin (152) and Dayeen Khawaja (170). Conway and Kervin won via pins while Alstott and Dayeen Khawaja triumphed by major decisions.
“Our studs did their jobs and we won six titles, but our freshmen stepped up big,” Sisson said. “Rollin Douglas placed fifth [at 113] and was supposed to place sixth. Colton Loyd placed third [at 160] and was seeded fifth. Seth Kaiser wasn’t seeded and placed third [at 220]. Kaiser was supposed to score a zero and scored 13. It truly was a team effort all around the board. We talked about this time of the year and making memorable moments, and today was one of those days we all will never forget.”
Floyd Central also received runner-up finishes from Jake Happel (132) and Sean Burk (182).
The host Raiders took third (166) in the team race, while New Albany finished fourth with 130.
The Bulldogs were paced by Jordan Roberson, who defeated Happel 4-2 to take home the title at 132. New Albany also received runner-up finishes from Paul King (120) and Noah Trejo (160).
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday’s Bloomington South Regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.