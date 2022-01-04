CAMPBELLSBURG — Visiting Floyd Central rolled to a 54-27 win at West Washington on Tuesday night.
The Highlanders won nine of the 14 weight classes en route to victory.
For Floyd, Karli Neathamer (120 pounds), Nolan McCallion (126), Severin Johnson (145) and Sean Harmon (152) were victorious by forfeit.
Four more Highlanders posted wins by pins. Colton Sorrels won in 58 seconds at 138 while Jake Grauel triumphed in 2:44 at 160. Also, Dakota Bennett pinned Levi Martin in 26 seconds at 220 while Justin Brown won in 1:43 at 285.
FLOYD CENTRAL 54, WEST WASHINGTON 27
106 pounds: Daniel Miner (WW) won by forfeit.
113: Mason Jones (WW) pinned Cadon Cadle in 3:59.
120: Karli Neathamer (FC) won by forfeit.
126: Nolan McCallion (FC) won by forfeit.
132: Wyatt Johnston (WW) pinned Cameron Hughes in 1:24.
138: Colton Sorrels (FC) pinned Ethan Sorrels in 0:58.
145: Severin Johnson (FC) won by forfeit.
152: Sean Harmon (FC) won by forfeit.
160: Jake Grauel (FC) pinned Evan Wills in 2:44.
170: Gavin Ball (WW) pinned Ethan Roberts in 0:57.
182: Floyd Central won by forfeit.
195: Morgan Griffith (WW) d. Andrew McIntosh 3-0.
220: Dakota Bennett (FC) pinned Levi Martin in 0:26.
285: Justin Brown (FC) pinned James Martin in 1:43.
