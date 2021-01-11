MADISON — Led by four champions, Floyd Central finished second in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships at Madison on Saturday.
The Highlanders' four weight-class winners included junior Lou Knable at 120 pounds, senior Gavinn Alstott at 138, freshman Hunter May at 145 and junior J Conway at 152. Floyd also had a trio of runners-up — Rollin Douglas at 106, Bray Emerine at 160 and Codei Khawaja at 170 — en route to 220 points — 53.5 behind champion Columbus East.
Jeffersonville finished third with 200.5 points while New Albany was sixth with 98.5.
The third-place Red Devils had one champ, senior Matthew Munoz in the heavyweight division. Jeff also had a trio of runners-up — Collin Cain (113), Jeramiah Cain (132), Connor Gilles (145) and Evan Clayton (182).
The sixth-place Bulldogs had one champion, junior Paul King at 126, and Jordan Roberson at 138.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Madison
Team scores: 1. Columbus East 273.5, 2. Floyd Central 220, 3. Jeffersonville 200.5, 4. Madison 171, 5. Jennings County 102, 6. New Albany 98.5, 7. Seymour 76, 8. Bedford NL 74.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Liam Krueger (CE) d. Rollin Douglas (FC) 12-2 by major dec.; 3rd — Kelsey Bilz (M) pinned John Strivers (J) in 2:10.
113: Noah Lykins (CE) pinned Collin Cain (J) in 1:45; 3rd — Jacob Shackleford (FC) d. Gabe Nelson (BNL) 16-2 by major dec.
120: Lou Knable (FC) d. Jace Walls (M) 9-5; 3rd — Robert Cline (J) d. Nathan Anderson (CE) 6-1.
126: Paul King (NA) d. Noah Burkhardt (M) 7-0; 3rd — Devin McDaniel (J) pinned Sam Castetter (S) in 1:34.
132: Reece Fisher (CE) d. Jeramiah Cain (J) 7-6; 3rd — Jake Happel (FC) d. Logan Schroeder (NA) 7-0.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Jordan Roberson (NA) 16-1 by tech. fall; 3rd — Emmett Wilhite (M) pinned Tony Ruiz-Tapia (CE) in 3:00.
145: Hunter May (FC) d. Connor Gilles (J) 3-0; 3rd — Eli Pollitt (CE) pinned Reese Hamblen (BNL) 2:13.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Tyler Williams (CE) 19-9 by major dec.; 3rd — Jaden Grant (NA) d. Gavin Bateman (JC) 16-0 by tech. fall.
160: Kade Law (CE) d. Bray Emerine (FC) 7-1; 3rd — Ethan Fox (J) d. Luke McCarty (M) 9-4.
170: Sam Morrill (CE) d. Codei Khawaja (FC) 3-0; 3rd — Van Skinner (M) pinned Nathan Eihusen (J) in 0:45.
182: Jacob Durnil (CE) d. Evan Clayton (J) 1-0; 3rd — Jase Robinson (FC) d. Drake Youngblood (M) 4-0.
195: Zane Ortlieb (JC) d. Dalton Berry (M) 6-3; 3rd — Josh Schrader (CE) pinned Greg Shingleton (J) in 2:54.
220: Tommy Morrill (CE) d. James Covey (BNL) 3-2; 3rd — Brody Shipley (S) d. Dylan Fulton (M) 5-3.
285: Mathew Munoz (J) d. Ashton Hartwell (CE) 7-2; 3rd — Charlie Wilson (NA) pinned Blake Ashby (M) in 2:55.
