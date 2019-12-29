EVANSVILLE — Floyd Central tied for seventh in the formidable Evansville Mater Dei Holiday Classic, which concluded Saturday.
Mater Dei, which is ranked No. 1 in the state by indianamat.com, won the event with 260.5 points. Union County (Ky.) was second with 214.5 while fifth-ranked Roncalli placed third with 153.5. The 13th-ranked Highlanders and Portage both scored 105 points.
Floyd finished the tourney with one weight-class champion and two runners-up.
Senior Jonathan Kervin won the title at 152 pounds. The second-ranked wrestler according to indianamat.com, who won his first match by pin before posting major-decision victories of 20-7 and 13-5 in his next two matches, edged sixth-ranked Tyce Freije of Roncalli 5-4 in the final.
Floyd junior Gavinn Alstott finished second at 126, losing his first match of the season in the final. Alstott, who is ranked No. 6 by indianamat.com, won his first two matches by pins before edging second-ranked Brayden Lowery of Roncalli 3-2 in the semifinals. In the final Josh Koderhandt from Belleville West (Ill.) defeated Alstott 7-2.
Floyd sophomore J Conway also finished second at 138, dropping his first match of the season in the final. Conway, who is ranked seventh in the state, won his first match by forfeit, his second by sudden victory and his semifinal 5-3. In the final, Mater Dei's Blake Boarman, who is ranked No. 1 in the state, outlasted Conway 7-6.
Three others — Lou Knable (106), Codei Khawaja (145) and Sean Burk (182) — finished sixth for the Highlanders.
MATER DEI HOLIDAY CLASSIC
At Evansville
Team scores: 1. Evansville Mater Dei 260.5; 2. Union County (Ky.) 214.5; 3. Roncalli 153.5; 4. Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 142.5; 5. Franklin 113; 6. North Posey 105.5; 7 (tie). Floyd Central, Portage 105; 9. Father Ryan 102.5; 10. St. Xavier 86.5; 11. Tell City 79.5; 12. Belleville West 78.5; 13. Mt. Vernon 71.5.
Individual Championship matches
106 pounds: Bryce Lowery (Roncalli) d. Blake Zirkelbach (North Posey) by major decision 11-2.
113: Cole Ross (Mater Dei) d. Trayce Eckman (Union County) 6-2.
120: Alec Freeman (Mater Dei) d. Ty Haskins (Portage) 5-1.
126: Josh Koderhandt (Belleville West) d. Gavinn Alstott (FC) 7-2.
132: Gabe Adams (Union County) d. Kane Egli (Mater Dei) 6-3.
138: Blake Boarman (Mater Dei) d. J Conway (FC) 7-6.
145: Alec Viduya (Roncalli) d. Garrett Bowers (Christian Brothers) 6-4.
152: Jonathan Kervin (FC) d. Tyce Freije (Roncalli) 5-4.
160: Eli Dickens (Mater Dei) d. Dalton Russelburg (Union County) 5-3.
170: Gabe Sollars (Mater Dei) d. Stephen Little (Union County) 7-2.
182: Micah Ervin (Union County) d. Macartney Parkinson (Mater Dei) 7-4.
195: Parker Peterson (Father Ryan) d. Harris Eason (Franklin) by maj. dec. 10-0.
220: Nathan Willman (North Posey) d. Al Wooten (Christian Brothers) 7-6.
285: Dustin Olmstead (Belleville West) d. Damari Dancy (Portage) 1-0.
