FLOYDS KNOBS – Floyd Central won the first four wrestling matches of Thursday’s Rage On The Stage, setting up the Highlanders for what would be an impressive 50-21 win over the visiting Jeffersonville Red Devils.
The Highlanders won 10 of the 14 individual matches to secure the win on their home stage. The event was held in Floyd Central’s theater department, allowing the grapplers to showcase their skills in a unique environment.
The meet started with the 120 match between Floyd Central’s Fynn Douglas and Jeffersonville’s John Stivers. Douglas won the match by pin, which would be the outcome of the first three individual matches Thursday. Floyd Central’s Vince Kessinger(126) and Hunter Banet(132) also won by pin in the early matches.
In the fourth match, Red Devil 138 Isa Santos-Moore and Floyd Central’s Kalyn Rice battled to the third-round buzzer with Rice winning by a 7-5 decision.
Jeffersonville got on the board in the next match when 145 Bradley Owen pinned Floyd Central’s Severin Johnson.
Hayden Bartle made it back-to-back wins for the Red Devils when he pinned Floyd Central’s Colton Philpot in the first round.
In the 160 category, Jase Robinson bested Jeffersonville’s Kaden Moran by a narrow 12-11 decision. His victory would be backed by three consecutive Highlander individual victories, with Tanner Conway, No. 12 Bray Emerine and Spencer Fain winning their matches.
Elijah Mutchler stopped the momentum in the 220 match, which may have been the best match of the meet. Mutchler and Floyd Central’s Kenny Ward battled through three overtimes before Mutchler won by a 5-4 decision.
Jeffersonville’s Ben Land quickly pinned Floyd Central’s Jacob Lang in the 285 category, winning the match in 21 seconds.
Floyd Central would take the last two matches of the day, with Isaac Campbell defeating Sebastian Berry in the 106 category, and Drew Didat winning over Aden Stellato in the 113 match.
