BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central captured its first regional title in eight years Saturday.
The Highlanders won five of the 14 weight classes en route to 153.5 points and the team championship at the Bloomington South Regional. It was Floyd's first title since 2013 and its 13th overall.
Tell City was second with 110 while the host Panthers took third with 88.5. New Albany tied for 13th with 13 points.
The top four finishers in each weight class advance to next Saturday's Jasper Semistate.
Individual champions for the Highlanders were senior Gavinn Alstott at 138, freshman Hunter May at 145, junior J Conway at 152, freshman Bray Emerine at 160 and junior Codei Khawaja at 170.
At 138, Alstott won his first two matches by pins — in 52 seconds and 2:45 — before outlasting Bloomington South's Delaney Ruhlman 4-3 in the final. Ruhlman entered ranked No. 1 in the Evansville Semistate by indianamat.com while Alstott came in at No. 3.
At 145, third-ranked May won all three of his matches by pins — 1:33, 3:47 and 59 seconds — to improve to 23-2 on the season.
At 152, Conway remained unbeaten on the season with a trio of victories. He won his first-round match 25-7 by technical fall, his semifinal by pin in 51 seconds and his final 22-8 by major decision.
At 160, Emerine won a trio of tight matches to claim his first regional title. Emerine triumphed 8-7 in his first round-round match and 2-1 in the semis before outlasting West Vigo senior Jarell Sholar 3-2 in the final.
At 170, Khawaja won his first two matches by pins (in 2:17 and 3:41) before posting a 11-4 victory over Terre Haute North's Sammy Saunders in the final.
The Highlanders had four other individuals qualify for semistate. They were Rollin Douglas (second at 106), Lou Knable (third at 120), Jake Happel (fourth at 132) and Jase Robinson (third at 182).
New Albany had a pair of semistate qualifiers. They were Paul King, who finished fourth at 126, and Jaden Grant, who was fourth at 152.
BLOOMINGTON SOUTH REGIONAL
Saturday at Bloomington South
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 153.5, 2. Tell City 110, 3. Bloomington South 88.5, 4. Terre Haute South 79, 5. Jasper 72, 6. Owen Valley 57, 7. Southridge 43.5, 8. Edgewood 38, 9 (tie). Terre Haute North, West Vigo 35, 11. Indian Creek 30, 12. Sullivan 20, 13 (tie). Bedford North Lawrence, Forest Park, New Albany 13, 16. Bloomington North 12, 17. North Knox 8.
Individual championship matches
106 pounds: Jackson Heaston (IC) pinned Rollin Douglas (FC) in 2:43; 3rd — Cody Brames (FP) pinned Hayden Tipton (THN) in 3:19.
113: Coy Hammack (TC) d. Jainier Milanes (J) 6-1; 3rd — Miles Libby (BS) d. Torie Buchanan (WV) 5-0.
120: Lane Gilbert (S) d. Kelby Glenn (TC) 10-5; 3rd — Lou Knable (FC) d. Travis Haug (FP) 3-0.
126: Cash Turner (E) d. Harrison May (THS) 13-0 by major dec.; 3rd — Brayden Lain (TC) d. Paul King (NA) 3:12 in injury time.
132: Cade Meier (BS) d. Lane Deckard (E) 6-0; 3rd — Cayden Andrews (S) d. Jake Happel (FC) by forfeit.
138: Gavinn Alstott (FC) d. Delaney Ruhlman (BS) 4-3; 3rd — Tanner Kane (S) d. Jackson Neibert (IC) 15-0 by tech. fall.
145: Hunter May (FC) pinned Tyce DuPont (TC) in 0:59; 3rd — Johnathan Otte (WV) d. Aiden Reynolds (BS) by forfeit.
152: J Conway (FC) d. Jeb Prechtel (J) 22-8 by maj. dec.; 3rd — Chase Hostetler (BN) pinned Jaden Grant (NA) in 3:19.
160: Bray Emerine (FC) d. Jarell Sholar (WV) 3-2; 3rd — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Corey Braunecker (TC) in 1:43.
170: Codei Khawaja (FC) d. Sammy Saunders (THN) 11-4; 3rd — Nigel Kaiser (TC) pinned Tuff Fender (BS) in 2:31.
182: Jerry McBee (OV) d. Reid Schroeder (S) 8-5; 3rd — Jase Robinson (FC) d. Gabe Bignell (THN) 6-4.
195: Nick Casad (THS) pinned Ashton Schuetter (J) in 4:00; 3rd — Eli Hinshaw (OV) pinned Ross Wilgus (TC) in 1:33.
220: Tristan Ruhlman (BS) pinned Josh Howell (THS) in 1:14; 3rd — James Covey (BNL) d. Beau Noland (NK) by injury.
285: Logan McGraw (OV) pinned Quade Popp (J) in 1:52; 3rd — Chance Bolin (TC) pinned Christian Verst (THS) in 2:31.
